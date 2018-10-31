Clark Atlanta University President Ronald Johnson Steps Down

October 31, 2018 Editorial Atlanta Tribune, Education, HBCU 0
By The Atlanta Tribune

The Board of Trustees of Clark Atlanta University accepted the resignation of President Ronald A. Johnson, effective December 7, 2018. A national search for the fifth president of CAU will begin immediately. Lucille H. Maugé has been appointed chief operating officer. Maugé will serve as acting president after Dr. Johnson’s departure until a new president is elected by the board.

“We are deeply grateful to President Johnson for his service to our university. He made many contributions to the university during his tenure, the most recent being the improvement in the academic quality of admitted students and development of a new strategic plan,” said Gregory Morrison, Chair of CAU’s Board of Trustees. “Dr. Johnson departs with an appreciation of the board, faculty, staff, student body and alumni.”

“It has been a great honor to serve as president of CAU,” said President Johnson. “Through determined focus and perseverance, we were able to make significant progress on our journey together to strengthen the long-term health and sustainability of CAU; raise the visibility and overall awareness of our great institution, and clarify the vision for the future.
“I thank our exceptional faculty, staff, and alumni for their creativity, hard work and dedication to the success of our students and support of our great university. Most of all I would like to thank our students. You are the heart, mind, and soul of CAU and I am humbled to have the opportunity to work with so many determined, energetic and innovative young people of promise.”

Dr. Johnson was named CAU President in July 2015. Prior to joining Clark Atlanta University, President Johnson was the dean of the Jesse H. Jones School of Business at Texas Southern University. He also served as dean of the College of Business at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina. He previously taught and developed innovative curriculum at Florida A&M University, Northeastern University, and Howard University. He is an accomplished researcher and has developed expertise in the design of learning-focused business curriculums

This article originally appeared in the Atlanta Tribune.

