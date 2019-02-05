Claflin Student Named 2019 Luard Morse Scholar, Receives $25K Scholarship to Study Abroad

Janelle Green of North Charleston, who is also a religion and philosophy major and a member of the Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College, has been selected as recipient of an English-Speaking Union Luard Morse Scholarship. Green will receive $25,000 towards a semester of study at any university of her choosing in the United Kingdom during the 2019-2020 academic year. Green has selected the University of Oxford.

“Janelle is the first Claflin University student to receive this prestigious scholarship award,” said President Henry N. Tisdale. “Combined with her experiences at Claflin, Janelle will be able to utilize this new adventure to help prepare her to be a 21st century globally-engaged visionary leader.”

Green is one of three students, all from a historically black college or university (HBCU), to receive this award for the 2019-2020.

“The English-Speaking Union Luard Morse Scholarship Committee is excited about these truly exceptional students,” stated Duane Hughes, the chair of the Luard Morse Scholarship Committee. “Aristotle said, ‘We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence then, is not an act, but a habit.’ We, the Luard-Morse Scholarship Committee, are thrilled to reward these students for their habit of excellence.”

Green, along with the other scholarship recipients, will serve as an unofficial ambassador for the United States while abroad and for the United Kingdom upon returning back home to Claflin University.

The Luard Morse Scholarship committee comprises dedicated program alumni, including Laurence Morse, Ph.D. (1972); Duane Hughes (1985); Darrell Hill (1990); and Jill Toliver Richardson, Ph.D. (1998) as well as Christopher Medalis, Ph.D., International Education Consultant.

Since 1969, The English-Speaking Union has provided Luard Morse Scholarships to students attending HBCUs to study in the United Kingdom. These merit awards, which are open to sophomores pursuing a four-year degree, provide $25,000 for a semester of study at any university in the United Kingdom. Students in all disciplines are eligible. The scholarship has been awarded to students majoring in economics, philosophy, finance, mathematics, liberal arts and the sciences.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.

