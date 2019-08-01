fbpx
Civil Rights Panel: Disabled Students of Color Punished More

LOS ANGELES SENTINEL — The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights says students of color with disabilities are disciplined more harshly than their peers. It urges President Donald Trump’s administration to offer guidance to schools on how to comply with nondiscrimination laws when punishing students.

Classroom (Photo by: Pixabay | pexels.com)

By Sentinel News Services

The administration rescinded Obama-era guidance in December, saying states and local school districts are responsible for deciding how to handle discipline.

The commission’s report says unevenly applied punishments, especially removing students from class, make it harder for students to graduate and avoid the so-called school-to-prison pipeline.

Tuesday’s report also recommends that Congress provide funding for training and to help states hire more school counselors.

The Education Department says Secretary Betsy DeVos has been encouraging local schools to “implement discipline reforms that they believe will foster improved outcomes for their students.”

This article originally appeared in The Los Angeles Sentinel.

COMMENTARY: Trump threatens anti-fascists with being classified as “terrorists”?

NNPA NEWSWIRE — During the Obama administration the threat from right-wing extremism was documented by the Department of Homeland Security, only to have said findings suppressed when Republican members of Congress suggested that this revelation was only serving the political objectives of Democrats. The facts, however, were never in dispute, as documented by non-governmental organizations such as the Southern Poverty Law Center.

What makes this outrageous is that Trump’s own Justice Department has noted that the main domestic terrorist threat comes from white supremacists and neofascists, not from Muslim extremists or anyone on the Left.

By Bill Fletcher, Jr., NNPA Newswire Contributor

It should not surprise us that a person who would claim that there were “good people” among the fascist demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia would now move to classify an anti-fascist network as alleged “terrorists.” But that is precisely what “Agent Orange,” i.e., Donald Trump, has been intimating. Unfortunately, this is not comedic; it is deadly serious.

The network “Antifa” is a loose-knit grouping of anti-fascist activists with a range of ideological views, strategies and tactics. What binds them together, however, is zero tolerance towards fascists, neo-fascists, and other right-wing populists who threaten violence and other forms of intimidation.

Within the Republican Party, and assisted by Fox News, a chorus has arisen over the last year or so suggesting that the Antifa network is itself engaged in terrorism. Thus, when Antifa or any of its allies, defend protesters against intimidation, they, and not the fascists, are condemned by the likes of Trump, Ted Cruz, and various commentators on Fox News.

What makes this outrageous is that Trump’s own Justice Department has noted that the main domestic terrorist threat comes from white supremacists and neofascists, not from Muslim extremists or anyone on the Left. This finding is not new. During the Obama administration the threat from right-wing extremism was documented by the Department of Homeland Security, only to have said findings suppressed when Republican members of Congress suggested that this revelation was only serving the political objectives of Democrats. The facts, however, were never in dispute, as documented by non-governmental organizations such as the Southern Poverty Law Center.

This is an old trick being perpetrated by Trump and his allies. It is akin to jailing and murdering Black activists who engaged in armed self-defense when attacked by extrajudicial mobs or by the police and blaming the former for violence. It is akin to the jailing and lynching of union organizers when they have defended their right to free speech and the right of workers to free association, then turning the tables and claiming that the trade unionists were disturbing the peace.

There is so much nonsense thrown at us each day by the Trump administration, whether in the form of overt lies or racist provocations, e.g., smearing the city of Baltimore, that it is easy to become numb. We need to resist that impulse because it blinds us to the objectives of our adversaries. In this case, just as Trump uses the allegation of “racist” against the so-called “Squad” (the four Congresswomen of color Trump loves to hate) after he, himself, is charged with racism, Trump, et.al., use the allegation of terrorism against anti-fascists as a means of blurring the issue.

Let’s be clear. The objective of this administration is increased authoritarianism. It is utilizing racist provocations in order to succeed. It is an administration that is prepared to join hands with right-wing populist movements, including but not limited to neo-fascists, in order to crush dissent. What better a way to do that than to blame the anti-fascists for chaos and intimidation, thereby sowing confusion and making it that much easier to crush his opponents.

Bill Fletcher, Jr. is the former president of TransAfrica Forum. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and www.billfletcherjr.com. Check out his thriller The Man Who Fell From the Sky.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of BlackPressUSA.com or the National Newspaper Publishers Association.

Trump’s Latest Racist Attack Hits Baltimore as He Continues to Build Steady Narrative of Hate

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Trump’s latest attack on a Black lawmaker and his majority Black constituency is not new. Rep. Cummings represents Baltimore, which is 60 percent Black and 34 percent white. CNN anchor Victor Blackwell, who hails from Baltimore, took notice of Trump’s habit of using the words “infested” or “infestation” when referring to people of color.

After a torrent of recent racial invective by the current President, commentators on both sides of the political isle are routinely referring to the President’s statements as the most racist they have seen in a lifetime.

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Contributor

On the morning of July 27, President Trump launched another racist attack on an African American member of Congress and the people he represents.

“Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “His district is considered the Worst in the USA.”

“As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” Trump continued, spelling Rep. Cummings’ name incorrectly.

Reports, video and still photography from the Mexican border focused on conditions for those detained by U.S. authorities, verify President that Trump is lying. Conditions on our southern border have been described as unsanitary and inhuman. A visit by Vice President Pence on July 12 showed video confirming earlier reports of bad conditions for those detained.

Trump’s latest attack on a Black lawmaker and his majority Black constituency is nothing new. Rep. Cummings represents Baltimore, which is 60 percent Black and 34 percent white. CNN anchor Victor Blackwell, who hails from Baltimore, took notice of Trump’s habit of using the words “infested” or “infestation” when referring to people of color.

“That’s usually reserved for references to rodents and insects, but we’ve seen the president invoke infestation to criticize lawmakers before,’ Blackwell stated on the air on July 27.

“You see a pattern here? Just two weeks ago President Trump attacked four minority congresswomen. ‘Why don’t they go back to the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.’ Reminder, three of them were born here; all of them are American. Infested he says,” the African American CNN anchor added.

Trump also used the word “infestation” in 2017 when he attacked civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis, who represents parts of Atlanta.

“Mr. President, I go home to my district daily,” Rep. Cummings responded to Trump on Twitter. “Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents,” Cummings said.

Cummings told ABC News on July 21 that Trump’s “go back” remarks aimed at the four congresswomen, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Illan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), brought back memories of the racism he faced growing up in Baltimore in the 1960s.

Reaction to Trump’s latest racist tirade was swift.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young wrote that Trump’s statement was, “completely unacceptable for the political leader of our country to denigrate a vibrant American City like Baltimore, and to viciously attack U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings, a patriot and a hero.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), whose father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., was the 39th Mayor of Baltimore from 1947 to 1959, and brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III, was Mayor of Baltimore from 1967 to 1971, defended Rep. Cummings and condemned Trump as racist.

“@RepCummings is a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague. We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership. #ElijahCummingsIsAPatriot,” wrote Speaker Pelosi.

After a torrent of recent racial invective by the current President, commentators on both sides of the political isle are routinely referring to the President’s statements as the most racist they have seen in a lifetime. Few can find a President of the United States whose racist beliefs were so public.

Writing recently in The Atlantic on Trump’s attacks on Rep. Illan Omar, Adam Serwer pointed out, “To attack Omar is to attack a symbol of the demographic change that is eroding white cultural and political hegemony, the defense of which is Trumpism’s only sincere political purpose.”

“This is not about Omar anymore… It is about defending the idea that America should be a country for all its people. If multiracial democracy cannot be defended in America, it will not be defended elsewhere. What Americans do now, in the face of this, will define us forever,” Serwer concluded.

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent journalist and writer for NNPA as well as a political analyst and strategist as Principal of Win Digital Media LLC. She may be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke

Prince George’s Residents Wary of Developer’s Massive Warehouse Plan

WASHINGTON INFORMER — Area residents railed Thursday against plans to build a massive warehouse in Westphalia that proposes to create nearly 1,800 jobs, arguing it will also generate unwanted noise and traffic congestion. More than 100 people packed a board room at the administration building in Upper Marlboro for a Prince George’s County Planning Commission meeting on the 4 million-square-foot warehouse, with most of them opposing the project.

Prince George's County Planning Commission holds a meeting in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on July 18. (William J. Ford/The Washington Informer)
By William J. Ford

Area residents railed Thursday against plans to build a massive warehouse in Westphalia that proposes to create nearly 1,800 jobs, arguing it will also generate unwanted noise and traffic congestion.

More than 100 people packed a board room at the administration building in Upper Marlboro for a Prince George’s County Planning Commission meeting on the 4 million-square-foot warehouse, with most of them opposing the project.

Lena Young, an Upper Marlboro resident who has lived in her house since 2015, said truck traffic for the proposed warehouse, which would operate around the clock, would create noise and pollution without a natural buffer near her neighborhood.

Another woman, who declined to identify herself, said she came to get information for her daughter, Shannon Chapman, who lives near the 78-acre site and wrote a four-page letter opposing the Westphalia Town Center project.

“Construction and operation of a logistics warehouse will lead to increases in traffic, environmental detriment and further delay in access to a grocery store and fresh food options,” Chapman said in the letter. “This directly impacts community health, as the food desert we live in has limited fresh food options.”

The land was rezoned more than 10 years ago, undergoing three different variations to its current iteration as a mixed-use, transportation-oriented zoning district.

After nearly nine hours, the planned commission conditionally granted approval to the project, which will be subjected to a 30-day appeal period before heading to the District Council.

The District Council, which consists of county council members who review land-use and zoning matters, decided this year to add the definition of a merchandise logistics center and amend definition of regional urban community in the zoning ordinance.

According to the ordinance, a merchandise logistics center would be a business “where goods or products are received and may be sorted, packed and stored for the purpose of distribution to parcel carriers or delivery directly to a consumer.”

Tom Haller, an attorney who represents the applicant, Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based Duke Construction Limited Partnership, presented a few changes to the proposal that included shuttle bus services for workers if no agreement can be reached with Metro.

He also presented letters of support from three county organizations: Greater Prince George’s Business Roundtable, the Chamber of Commerce and the county branch of the NAACP.

“This project would not only help the tax base, but also bring jobs,” said NAACP President Bob Ross in a phone interview. “Everybody doesn’t work for the federal government. We need jobs for everybody.”

Some residents, including Leathey Chandler, who moved into her home from Landover in March, suggested the vacant Landover Mall site would serve as a better location for traffic adjacent to the Beltway.

The current tract in Upper Marlboro sits about two miles south of Interstate 95.

“This will impact my son’s health,” Chandler said. “The traffic going to work will be a nightmare. Think as if you were living there.”

This post originally appeared in The Washington Informer.

Jayla Groom Penned Book After Seeing Her Mom’s ‘Wanted’ Mugshot on Crimestoppers

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — Groom, from Hueytown and a rising junior at the University of Alabama (UA), has penned a book about her experiences—“I AM: How to Own Your Truth and Go from Shame to Freedom,” which was published in March 2019. The book is about everything she has been through, including her mother being in and out of prison.

Jayla Groom (Photo by: birminghamtimes.com)

 

By Ameera Steward

When Jayla Groom went on Facebook last year and saw her mother’s mugshot on Crime Stoppers with a “Wanted” caption she said to herself, “What is going on?”

“I felt like, ‘I can’t take this anymore. I don’t know what to do,” recalled Groom, whose mother has been in and out of jail throughout Groom’s entire life.

“She’ll go for like two years and come home,” said Groom, 20, who is second to the youngest in a family of six children.

Groom, from Hueytown and a rising junior at the University of Alabama (UA), has penned a book about her experiences—“I AM: How to Own Your Truth and Go from Shame to Freedom,” which was published in March 2019. The book is about everything she has been through, including her mother being in and out of prison.

She decided to write it after a woman said to her, “You’re only 20 years old. What have you been through?”

“I was tired of being ashamed, and I was tired of hiding it from people. Groom said. “Most of my friends didn’t even know, and some of them still don’t know because some of them still haven’t read the book. … I was wearing a mask, hiding it, and I just got tired of that.”

The book is about “going from shame to freedom because, now, … [even though] I care that my mom [is] in jail and it does hurt, I’m not ashamed of it anymore. That made me who I am today. It wasn’t my story to tell, but it was part of my story because that is my mom, and my mom is like my best friend.”

Groom said her mom is doing OK and is still in county jail, where she’s been since September 2018.

“We’re still hoping for a good outcome,” said Groom, who added that her mother knows about the book and is proud of her daughter for writing it.

The book doesn’t mention exactly what led to Groom’s mother’s incarceration.

“It was kind of like stuff was still following her, and she couldn’t get away from it,” Groom said. “Once you do something [and] it goes unnoticed for a long time, eventually it’s going to catch up with you. That’s kind of what happened.”

She added that her mother was still struggling with things that were leading her back into the situation.

“I AM: How to Own Your Truth and Go from Shame to Freedom” is autobiographical, Groom said: “From the earliest memory I can recall, when my cousin told me my mom was in jail for the first time, all the way up until now, when that same cousin went to jail for capital murder.”

Freedom from Above

Groom said she was able to face her challenges with “prayer, fasting, and crying out to God.”

“When I told God, ‘I don’t want to go into my 20s in bondage,’ He gave me freedom,” she said. “I honestly can’t tell you [anything] I did [besides] ask God.”

Given all she’s been through, Groom said she had to write her book, which she completed in nine months, during which time she did both her own 21-day fast and a 40-day fast with her church, Oasis of Praise in Bessemer.

“I heard God tell me to tell my story,” she said. “I was telling Him, ‘Please don’t let this go viral, don’t let people start sharing [my mom’s picture on Facebook].’ It was in those moments that it was like, ‘You have an option. They’re going to see it. You can tell your side.’

“I said, ‘OK, I’m not going to get on stage and just go off on a rant about my mom being in jail, so what do you want me to do?’ It was like my eyes were opened and I heard, ‘You need to write a book.’”

Groom didn’t take it seriously at first, she said, “but it was deeper than that. God showed me … as I started writing.”

Loss of a Classmate

Groom said the story doesn’t end badly “because I understand what’s attached to family and what is trying to hinder us.”

“So, now it’s … what God has called me to do—to lead my family out of that because I understand now how the devil is trying to attack us and what he’s trying to place on us.”

Groom said she started by writing just a few titles for chapters, and looking back she has a lot to draw from.

“Going into my senior year [at McAdory High School], I think it was literally the first day of school, one of my classmates passed away,” Groom recalled. “At that moment, … I asked, ‘Why?’ I was messed up about his passing. I just could not understand. He wasn’t even 20 years old, and I couldn’t understand what was going on.

“It was at that point when I decided, ‘OK, it’s time for me to tell my truth because what if I’ve been through something that will help somebody else, something that will prevent them from doing stuff or lead them in a different direction in life?’”

Groom said her classmate, who died in a car accident, “was always happy, always smiling, always late to class. Even in the worst times, he could be getting in trouble, he was still laughing. … That’s why I think I took it so hard. We were in homeroom together every year since the eighth grade. … It just felt like out of all people, why him?”

She felt she needed to write about him because she never had to deal with death.

“For it to be someone I basically grew up with from middle school to high school, stages of your life when you’re becoming who you are, I just never thought it would be him. This wasn’t even the first classmate [of mine] that had passed away, but this one really did something to me.”

“Living My Best Life”

Groom said the book is a coming-of-age story. It includes the times when she would watch soap operas with her nanny, when she was in situations with boys; it addresses issues, such as depression, being suicidal, and her relationship with her father; it recalls her struggle with sex, as well as almost dropping out of school “because it was just too much. I felt like [school] was too much to deal with.”

Groom wants readers to understand that it doesn’t matter what you’ve been through, what you’re going through, what you’ve done, “you can still go from shame to freedom.”

“When people read my book, I want them to understand that those things don’t define you,” she said. “They help you become who you are going to become. … You can still do a complete 180 and be made new and transformed by what you’re going through.”

Since publishing the book, Groom said, “I can live my best life now.”

“I feel free. I don’t feel burdened. I don’t feel ashamed. Of course, those things still come up when people walk up to me and ask, ‘What’s your book about?’ … I feel those moments when I don’t want to open up about everything and people want me to go into detail. Then again, I know I’m called to this, so I open my mouth and tell them.”

Groom owns her truth now.

“It is what it is. This who I am. This is what I’ve been through. Now you can watch me as God takes me to where I’m going. … I’m not where I’m going to be; He’s still showing me and molding me. I’m also not perfect,” she said, adding that she still struggles sometimes.

“I guess people see that I wrote a book and think, ‘OK, Jayla has it all together,’” said Groom. “Jayla still deals with a lot of different things. I still feel alone sometimes. I still feel like depression tries to come on me, but now I just have the power and authority, and I know I don’t have to go through those things. I can just claim me, and I don’t have to be under … whatever is trying to cloud me.”

Using Her Voice

Groom, who is majoring in communications with a psychology minor at UA, wants to use her platform to reach others, so she does motivational speeches in Birmingham churches and at different events.

“Most of the time I get up there and preach the Word of God,” she said. “I take … what’s in scripture and basically apply it to my life to show them this is what God said, this is what happened in my life, this is [how you succeed] if you follow God and live for God.”

Everything Groom talks about, she said, involves God because “I don’t know where I would be without Him.”

“I AM: How to Own Your Truth and Go from Shame to Freedom” is available at Amazon.com (search for the book title). To learn more about Jayla, visit www.jaylamgroom.com.

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

Trailer for Upcoming Harriet Tubman Movie Sails Over Ten Million Views in Five Days

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, “Harriet” tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history,” a write-up by Focus Features read.

The world premiere for “Harriet” will take place at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019. (Photo: YouTube)

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Contributor

A movie preview for the upcoming biopic featuring the life of legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman, entitled “Harriet,” was viewed by over ten million people in five days from July 21 to July 26 on Facebook. Another social media post of the same movie trailer on YouTube received over four million views. The movie will be released on November 1.

The film stars British actress Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman and Janelle Monae, Joe Alwyn and Leslie Odom.

“Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, “Harriet” tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history,” a write-up by Focus Features read.

The world premiere for “Harriet” will take place at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019.

Originally Viola Davis was set to star in and produce a film on Tubman but the development of the current film by Focus began in May 2016. In February 2017, Cynthia Erivo was cast as Harriet Tubman and Seith Mann, who is African American, was selected as the director using a screenplay by Gregory Allen Howard.

Harriet Tubman was born Araminta Ross in March 1822 and died on March 10, 1913. She was an abolitionist, activist and a spy for the Union Army during the Civil War.  Tubman escaped slavery and traveled thirteen missions to rescue over 300 enslaved people, many family and friends. Tubman used a network of antislavery activists and safe houses to bring people to freedom. The vast network would become known as the Underground Railroad.

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent journalist and writer for NNPA as well as a political analyst and strategist as Principal of Win Digital Media LLC. She may be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke

COMMENTARY: There is Not a Racist Bone in My Body

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Send her back is a turning point, “With Trump’s naked hatred and cruelty captured on live television, and along with it, so was the seething anger of the hard-core Trump base. The whole nation saw in dramatic fashion that Trump voters understood his meaning perfectly well and watched them not just agree with it but also amplify it, with as ugly and hate-curdled a chant as one could imagine.”

Racism in 2019 is out in the open, with the election of President Trump leading the way. It is easy to argue what constitutes the act, and whether someone is a racist sometimes. But President Trump does not care what Blacks and people of color think. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)

By Roger Caldwell, NNPA Newswire Contributor

In 2019, most Blacks and people of color would like to believe that, “There is Not a Racist Bone in My Body” was an accurate statement in America. With the first African American President, Black businesses in every major city, and Black political officials in federal, state, and local municipalities, diversity is a reality. With all these achievements in one of the greatest countries in the world, there is a major divide.

This major divide is based on the color of an individuals’ skin, which makes no sense, until you study economics, politics, and business. Power is based on what you own and control, and if you close your eyes, power may also be based on what you take by force.

Last week, President Trump attacked four freshmen federal Congresswomen by claiming they are un-American, they should go back to their country, and everyone is asking the question, “why?”

This started as a tweet-storm on that weekend, and it has turned into a nasty battle of words, where the majority of the media is calling President Trump a “racist.” This tweet-storm appeared to be racist and personal, very little was discussed by the president about the ladies’ policies.

“In America, if you hate our Country, you are free to leave. The simple fact of the matter is, the four Congresswomen think America is even more wicked now, that we are all racist and evil. They’re entitled to their opinion, they’re Americans. Now I’m entitled to my opinion, & I just think they’re left wing cranks,” says President Trump.

It is obvious, that the first thing the President thinks comes out of his mouth, and it does not matter if it makes any sense. The president is not fit or mentally stable to manage America as Commander-in chief, but over 40% think he is doing a good job.

As this new social media and campaign rally from the President attacked the four Congresswomen escalates to a higher level of insanity, everyone in America is picking a side. The four Congresswomen at the beginning of the week called a press conference to denounce the President and asked for a draft to be drawn up to condemn President Trump’s racist language and tweets. The resolution was passed in the House last week to condemn the President.

The amazing issue about this battle is that over 40% of Americans believe that the President is correct, and at a campaign rally during the week, a packed house with the majority being White Republicans chanted, “Send her back.”

With the media claiming that President Trump initiated and supported the yelling, the President is being forced by the Vice President and some of his consultants to distance himself from the chant. “After smearing Rep. IIhan Omar (D-MN) as anti-Semitic – and letting the crowd at his Greenville, North Carolina rally roar “send her back” for more than 10 seconds – President Trump has falsely claimed he continued his speech immediately after the crowd started yelling,” says Tana Ganervo –reporter at Raw Story.

Send her back is a turning point, “With Trump’s naked hatred and cruelty captured on live television, and along with it, so was the seething anger of the hard-core Trump base. The whole nation saw in dramatic fashion that Trump voters understood his meaning perfectly well and watched them not just agree with it but also amplify it, with as ugly and hate-curdled a chant as one could imagine.”

Racism in 2019 is out in the open, with the election of President Trump leading the way. It is easy to argue what constitutes the act, and whether someone is a racist sometimes. But President Trump does not care what Blacks and people of color think.

He is only concerned with his base, and he feeds them red meat on a daily basis. There is something fundamentally wrong when the president does not care about values and inappropriate statements, because his goal is to only make America White again.

