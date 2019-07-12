City’s Young Basketball Talent on Display at Skills Clinic 

By Time Staff Report

Dozens of area children were at A.H. Parker High School on Friday for a basketball skills clinic as part of the Young3, an initiative for children ages 7-14.

Young3 is part of BIG3, a professional 3-on-3 basketball league that came to Birmingham on Saturday.

“Our goal with this [Young3] program is to inspire youth across the nation to shoot for their dreams,” said Jerome Williams, president of the Young3 initiative and former NBA global ambassador and 9-year NBA veteran.

Ronnie Rice, board member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Birmingham and attorney with the Alexander Shunnarah Law Firm, said, “Every day at our Boys & Girls Clubs, we encourage our members to live an active lifestyle. The Young3 initiative from the BIG3 is an exciting opportunity, not only for our members to learn more about the game of basketball from professionals, but to have a great time doing it.”

The Young3 looks to advance 3-on-3 basketball in each of the local communities it visits, but also looks to enrich a child’s experience with the game of basketball.

The following clinic participants were named to the Young3 All-Tournament Team: Christian Milteer, Terrance Atkins, Shelly Millender IV, Reagan Casper, Kamil Goodman, and Madrecus “Drec” Moreland, who was named MVP.

Some of the notable locals who attended throughout included Sheriff Mark Pettway, Kelvin Datcher of the City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office, DJ Chocolate, Principal Darrell Hudson of A. H. Parker High School, and Jay Johnson who is with College Prep U.

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

