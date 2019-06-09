City of North Charleston Seeking New Artist-in-Residence

By The Charleston Chronicle

Each fiscal year the City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department contracts a professional visual artist to serve as the City’s Artist-in-Residence (AIR). The department is currently seeking to fill the position for fiscal year 2019/20. The City’s Artist-in-Residence serves as a key resource for the department’s outreach programs, especially in the area of art instruction. The selected artist will share his/her unique skills, talents, and experiences by providing free visual art residencies, workshops, and demonstrations in public schools, recreation facilities, and community gathering spaces within the city limits of North Charleston. Local visual artists with a willingness to share their talents and an ability to work with students of all ages are invited to apply for the part-time, contracted position by Friday, June 28, 2019.

At the written request of art teachers and school liaisons, the AIR will conduct visual art residencies at North Charleston schools throughout the 2019/20 school year. Additional workshops and demos will be coordinated at the request of community groups, as well as during the 2020 North Charleston Arts Fest. The AIR will also conduct a workshop for the department’s monthly Creative Arts Workshop program and offer instruction for summer arts camps in June 2020. In addition, the AIR will present an exhibition of his/her work at the North Charleston City Gallery from December 2019 through January 2020. Additional exhibition opportunities are available during the North Charleston Arts Fest in May. Past artists who served in the position include Quintin Chaplin (2018/19), Camela Guevara (2017/18), Caroline M. Self (2016/17), Daryle Halbert (2015/16), Alexandra Roberts (2014/15), Charlynn Knight (2013/14), Kristy Bishop (2012/13), Lori Starnes Isom (2011/12), Deborah Meyer (2010/11), and Robert Maniscalco (2009/10).

Rate of pay for this part-time, contracted position is $25 an hour for up to 300 hours completed from August 2019 through June 2020. Program supplies are provided. A background check is required. Interested artists should submit quality photographs or digital images of their work along with a current résumé or CV reflecting their exhibition and teaching experience by 5:00pm on Friday, June 28, 2019. Application materials may be emailed to kyeadon@northcharleston.org or mailed to the attention of Krystal Yeadon at City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department, PO Box 190016, North Charleston, SC, 29419-9016.

For more information about the Artist-in-Residence program, or the department’s other programs, exhibits, and events, visit the Arts & Culture section of the City’s website at www.northcharleston.org or call 843-740-5854.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.