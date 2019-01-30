City of Atlanta welcomes the 20th Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

By Kenya Sheats

The city of Atlanta has banded together with BET Networks, Radio One, and the National Football League (NFL), to announce the 20th Super Bowl Gospel Celebration. The televisioned event will be an official part of the festivities for Super Bowl LIII as the New England Patriots take on the Saint Louis Rams at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The announcement was made in a recent press conference held at Atlanta City Hall with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, NFL officials, representatives from the Boys & Girls Club of America, and Radio One.

“Atlanta is proud to host the 20th anniversary Super Bowl Gospel Celebration,” Bottoms said.

“As a beacon of Southern hospitality and the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement in America, Atlanta is excited to showcase the greatest talents in gospel music on the stage of Atlanta Symphony Hall. We look forward to sharing this memorable concert experience through the telecast on BET Networks.”

Melanie Few-Harrison, founder and executive producer on the celebration, also gave remarks on how she’s elated to have production taking place in her hometown.

“I can think of no better place to host our 20th Super Bowl Gospel Celebration than in my hometown of Atlanta,” Few-Harrison said.

“Atlanta’s vibrant music scene, rich culture, and diverse community are the perfect backdrop for Super Bowl 53 and all of our incredible artists will inspire audiences, touch lives and put on a show the city will never forget!”

Co-hosted by comedian Rickey Smiley, the 20th Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will feature performances by Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs, Jonathan Nelson, The Winans, and the Super Bowl NFL Gospel Players Choir.

“I know BET has certain expectations of me to do a good job. I’m excited about it and grateful for the opportunity,” Smiley said.

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was launched in Miami in 1999 during Super Bowl XXIII Weekend. SBGC has featured artists including Patti LaBelle, Yolanda Adams, Gladys Knight, Natalie Grant, Mary Mary, Fantasia, Donnie McClurkin, Anthony Hamilton, among many others.

As the first and only gospel concert sanctioned by the National Football League, the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is a highly anticipated event where Christian football fans get to witness Pro Athletes express their passion for Christ through psalm, praise, and worship.

The 20th Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will be taped live on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at Atlanta Symphony Hall and is scheduled to premiere on BET on Saturday, Feb 2.

For more information on the 20th Super Bowl Gospel Celebration or to get tickets, visit superbowlgospel.com.

This article originally appeared in the Atlanta Voice.

