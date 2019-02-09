City.Life.Style. Featured Event: Empty Bowls Detroit

By AJ Williams

On Friday, March 8th from 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m, Cass Community Social Services is hosting its annual Empty Bowls Detroit fundraiser at Eastern Market – Shed 5. Proceeds from the event help fund Cass Community’s feeding programs; Cass provides nearly 1 million meals to Detroit’s hunger-insecure citizens every year.

The event will feature soup from 24 of metro Detroit’s finest restaurants (including Restaurant of the Year award winners such as Grey Ghost, Selden Standard, SheWolf and more! Bread, cheese, beer, wine and desserts donated by local businesses round out the food while live entertainment provides the perfect party atmosphere.

This article originally appeared the Michigan Chronicle.

