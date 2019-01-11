City Announces 2019 Mardi Gras Clean-Up Operations Job Fair

By LA Data News

On Monday, the City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation and JOB1 announced the 2019 Mardi Gras Clean-Up Operations Job Fair to recruit 200 temporary employees during the upcoming Carnival season. The job fair will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 22nd, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., on the second floor of the JOB1 Business and Career Solutions Center (3400 Tulane Avenue).

Qualified individuals will be selected to attend an orientation session and register for a required, two-day job readiness class in advance of the Mardi Gras clean-up operations. Temporary employees will earn $11.05 an hour with the potential to earn, on average, $700 during the two-week season, from Feb. 22 to March 5.

“We will continue to invest in the residents of New Orleans by offering job opportunities and job readiness training through our partnership with JOB1,” said Sanitation Director Cynthia Sylvain-Lear. “We hope that this opportunity leads residents to full-time employment.”

Individuals who are actively seeking employment are strongly encouraged to attend the job fair and connect with JOB1. Attendees must bring their Social Security card and State-approved photo identification card, in order to sign up for the job readiness course.

The Job Fair is sponsored by the City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation and the Office of Workforce Development.

For more information, contact JOB1-Office of Workforce Development at (504) 658-4500.