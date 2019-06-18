Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Presents the 13th Annual FREE Shakespeare in the Park Tour Starts Next Week!

The tour of over 40 locations runs from June 21- August 31, 2019

By The Cincinnati Herald

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s 2019 FREE Shakespeare in the Park Tour opens next week on Friday June 21! This year’s tour has over 40 performance stops (and growing). The popular Shakespeare titles, Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Macbeth will be presented. These performances are FREE and open to the public. The cast features six actors from CSC Professional Intern Company.

This year’s productions include A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM, ROMEO AND JULIET and MACBETH. Performances will be held in Walnut Hills, Madisonville, Mt. Healthy, Downtown, Price Hill, Woodlawn, Clifton and a host of other communities. For a complete list, including show titles and info on the venues, visit this page: http://cincyshakes.com/shakespeare-in-the-park/.

Admission to Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s Shakespeare in the Park Tour is free and there is no ticket or RSVP required. All performances are open to all and are general admission, open seating. Arriving early is typically recommended for best seating and lawn chairs and blankets are recommended. For questions regarding inclement weather or for details and rules regarding outside food and drink (including or excluding alcohol), please contact the individual parks and venues.

All press materials available www.cincyshakes.com/PRESS. Additional images and interviews available upon request.

This article originally appeared in the Cincinnati Herald.