Ciara opens up about how motherhood makes her feel

Singer Ciara has a 4-year-old son Future Zahir from her relationship with “The Wizrd” rapper, Future, and 21-month-old daughter Sienna with her NFL quarterback husband, Russell Wilson. She has now revealed she is more “fearless” than ever since becoming a mother of two.

She credits motherhood for making her “feel even more confident.”

Speaking in February’s issue of Vogue Arabia, Ciara said: “Being a mother of two made me feel even more confident, inspired, and fearless. Motherhood definitely gives you a new conscience.”

The “Level Up” hitmaker is set to release her highly anticipated seventh studio album and has confessed it is on of her “best works ever”, however, Ciara admitted that the best thing about her upcoming project is getting to “connect” with her fans.

She added: “I’m super excited and my vision for this project is to inject love into the world with dance. What you feel when you are on stage, fully connected to your fans, is absolutely indescribable.”

The Grammy-winning artist has graced this month’s cover of Vogue Arabia — which has been shot by the legendary fashion photographer Mariano Vivanco — and the Editor-in-Chief Manuel Arnaut admitted the star was a “refreshing surprise.”

He admitted: “Getting to know Ciara, who I’ve been listening to since I was a teenager, was a refreshing surprise. Unlike many stars of her caliber, she is an absolute pleasure to work with, proving that even with millions of fans and album sales, you can keep your feet on the ground.”

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com
