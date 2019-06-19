Chaye Alexander presents Live at Boyd Plaza grooves on with Latin rhythms

The Columbia Museum of Art announces the second concert in a new, dynamic, free outdoor concert series on the beautifully renovated Boyd Plaza. Chaye Alexander presents Live at Boyd Plaza returns Sunday, June 23, with saxophonist Luis Alas and the Afro-Cuban Connection.

“The inaugural concert on Memorial Day weekend drew 400 people who were dancing and smiling throughout the evening,” says Joelle Ryan-Cook, CMA deputy director & director of external affairs. “I cannot wait to see what Luis Alas will bring to Boyd Plaza.”

Alexander—creative producer, former broadcast talent, and owner of the popular performance venue Chayz Lounge—has provided avenues for musicians to be seen and heard for decades. She began her career as a radio personality in New York City, where she won the hearts of listeners with her musical eclecticism and warm, charismatic demeanor. Her success in radio led to opportunities in television production, where she worked both behind and in front of the camera. Alexander continues to shine light on talent each week via the sold-out shows at Chayz Lounge, making her uniquely qualified to bring this concert series to life.

Born in Miami and based in Atlanta, saxophonist Luis Alas is an impressive musician known for unique and danceable performances that mix smooth jazz, Latin, rock, and funk. He has shared the stage with such notable acts as Anita Baker, George Duke, and Savoy Brown. Along with a six-piece band of all-star musicians, Alas performs a blend of original Afro-Cuban arrangements to songs of his childhood.

“Luis and his band will deliver some of your favorite tunes from yesterday and today,” says Alexander, “including the songs of Santana, Marc Anthony, Enrique Iglesias, and Luis Miguel, and the show wouldn’t be complete without the classic David Sanborn tune ‘Bang Bang.’ This is an open air concert you are sure to enjoy!”

Free.

Cash bar. Food available for purchase.

Galleries open and free 4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Concert 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Slated for Sunday, September 22, the third and final Live at Boyd Plaza features bassist Mike Frost.

This project is supported by a grant from the Knight Foundation Fund and by a Connected Communities grant at Central Carolina Community Foundation.

For more information, visit columbiamuseum.org.

