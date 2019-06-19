fbpx
Connect with us

Art Charleston Chronicle Music

Chaye Alexander presents Live at Boyd Plaza grooves on with Latin rhythms
Advertisement

Art Cincinnati Herald Entertainment

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Presents the 13th Annual FREE Shakespeare in the Park Tour Starts Next Week!

Art Charleston Chronicle Community

City of North Charleston Seeking New Artist-in-Residence

Art Education Michigan Chronicle

Detroit Institute of Arts helps metro Detroit teachers bring STEAM to local classrooms

Art Black History Oklahoma Eagle

Theatre North Presents ‘The Griffins’ At The TPAC

Art Education The Tennessee Tribune

Mural Slows Down Traffic, Calms Neighborhood

Art HBCU Nashville Pride

New art exhibitions run through June at TSU campus libraries

Afro Art Business

Mighty Mighty Art Installation is Centerpiece of Barbershop Project at THEARC

Art South Florida Times World

New Art Exhibition: "Into Africa"

Art Lifestyle South Florida Times

Pineapple Jam Raises $50,000 for Stranahan House programs

Art

Chaye Alexander presents Live at Boyd Plaza grooves on with Latin rhythms

CHARLESTON CHRONICLE — The Columbia Museum of Art announces the second concert in a new, dynamic, free outdoor concert series on the beautifully renovated Boyd Plaza. Chaye Alexander presents Live at Boyd Plaza returns Sunday, June 23, with saxophonist Luis Alas and the Afro-Cuban Connection.

Published

12 hours ago

on

The crowd enjoying the inaugural Live at Boyd Plaza on May 26 (Photo by: charlestonchronicle.net)

By The Charleston Chronicle

The Columbia Museum of Art announces the second concert in a new, dynamic, free outdoor concert series on the beautifully renovated Boyd Plaza. Chaye Alexander presents Live at Boyd Plaza returns Sunday, June 23, with saxophonist Luis Alas and the Afro-Cuban Connection.

“The inaugural concert on Memorial Day weekend drew 400 people who were dancing and smiling throughout the evening,” says Joelle Ryan-Cook, CMA deputy director & director of external affairs. “I cannot wait to see what Luis Alas will bring to Boyd Plaza.”

Alexander—creative producer, former broadcast talent, and owner of the popular performance venue Chayz Lounge—has provided avenues for musicians to be seen and heard for decades. She began her career as a radio personality in New York City, where she won the hearts of listeners with her musical eclecticism and warm, charismatic demeanor. Her success in radio led to opportunities in television production, where she worked both behind and in front of the camera. Alexander continues to shine light on talent each week via the sold-out shows at Chayz Lounge, making her uniquely qualified to bring this concert series to life.

Born in Miami and based in Atlanta, saxophonist Luis Alas is an impressive musician known for unique and danceable performances that mix smooth jazz, Latin, rock, and funk. He has shared the stage with such notable acts as Anita Baker, George Duke, and Savoy Brown. Along with a six-piece band of all-star musicians, Alas performs a blend of original Afro-Cuban arrangements to songs of his childhood.

“Luis and his band will deliver some of your favorite tunes from yesterday and today,” says Alexander, “including the songs of Santana, Marc Anthony, Enrique Iglesias, and Luis Miguel, and the show wouldn’t be complete without the classic David Sanborn tune ‘Bang Bang.’ This is an open air concert you are sure to enjoy!”

Free.
Cash bar. Food available for purchase.
Galleries open and free 4:00 – 5:30 p.m.
Concert 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Slated for Sunday, September 22, the third and final Live at Boyd Plaza features bassist Mike Frost.

This project is supported by a grant from the Knight Foundation Fund and by a Connected Communities grant at Central Carolina Community Foundation.

For more information, visit columbiamuseum.org.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: