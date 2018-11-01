Chatham County Sheriff ’s Office Graduates 10 New Officers

November 1, 2018 Savannah Tribune Community, The Savannah Tribune 0
The Graduating Class of BJOT 0918.
The Graduating Class of BJOT 0918.

By Savannah Tribune

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office graduated 10 new officers from the Basic Jail Officer Training Program (BJOT) at their multipurpose training facility on Friday, Oct. 12.

Graduating officers have spent the last five weeks in BJOT training and also had to pass a comprehensive final exam. After graduation, each new officer reported to their assigned unit.

The full list of graduates include: Jamal A. Gatling, Mark Anthony Hagans, Medina Queen Hills, Anthony William Hinds, Richard Lofton III, Nathan McGuigan, Jacob Richardson, Logan James Spencer, Crystal D. Turner and Derrian Williams.

If you are interested in becoming an officer with the Sheriff’s Office, contact Taylor at gjtaylor@chathamcounty.org or 912.660.7723.

This article originally appeared in The Savannah Tribune

Related Articles

Sgt. Mark Pettway, Democrat, running for Sheriff of Jefferson County, Alabama.
Black History

Birmingham, Civil Rights and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Race

October 28, 2018 Stacy M. Brown Black History, Commentary, Crime, Featured, News, NNPA Newswire, NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive, Politics 2

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “This is a very important and historical election and it’s an opportunity for change. It’s a chance for us to have a seat at the table where we can make those changes and where the hiring practices can be better for people of color and for women and where a [minority] can say, ‘hey, I can be Sheriff one day, too.’” […read more]

Rep. Ron Reynolds
Crime

State Rep. Ron Reynolds turns himself in to serve year-long jail sentence

September 13, 2018 Texas Tribune Crime, Defender News Network 0

DEFENDER NEWS NETWORK — Reynolds, a Democrat from Missouri City, was convicted in 2015 on misdemeanor charges for illegally soliciting clients for his personal injury practice and sentenced to a year in jail. He was out on an appellate bond for years while his case wound through the appeals process. […read more]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.