Chatham County Sheriff ’s Office Graduates 10 New Officers

By Savannah Tribune

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office graduated 10 new officers from the Basic Jail Officer Training Program (BJOT) at their multipurpose training facility on Friday, Oct. 12.

Graduating officers have spent the last five weeks in BJOT training and also had to pass a comprehensive final exam. After graduation, each new officer reported to their assigned unit.

The full list of graduates include: Jamal A. Gatling, Mark Anthony Hagans, Medina Queen Hills, Anthony William Hinds, Richard Lofton III, Nathan McGuigan, Jacob Richardson, Logan James Spencer, Crystal D. Turner and Derrian Williams.

If you are interested in becoming an officer with the Sheriff’s Office, contact Taylor at gjtaylor@chathamcounty.org or 912.660.7723.

