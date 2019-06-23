fbpx
Connect with us

Charleston Chronicle Education HBCU

Charleston native Kenton Kelley named 2019 HBCU Competitiveness Scholar
Advertisement

Black History Charleston Chronicle racism

College of Charleston African American Studies Professor Explains History of Juneteenth

Charleston Chronicle Education Food

Charleston County Public Library Participating in Charleston County School District’s Seamless Summer Feeding Program

Art Charleston Chronicle Music

Chaye Alexander presents Live at Boyd Plaza grooves on with Latin rhythms

Black History Business Charleston Chronicle

IAAM President and CEO Michael Boulware Moore Says Farewell

Charleston Chronicle Community Crime

Where Is Prevention In The Wake Of The Emanuel AME And Virginia Beach Shootings?

Charleston Chronicle National Sports

SC State Athletics Receives APR Award at NACDA Convention

Charleston Chronicle Community In Memoriam

Charleston 9 Remembrance Ceremony Announced

Auto Trends Charleston Chronicle Transportation

CARTA Encourages Lowcountry Residents To “Dump The Pump” June 20

Charleston Chronicle Education Food

Get Cooking with Charleston County Public Library and the Lowcountry Food Bank This Summer

Charleston Chronicle

Charleston native Kenton Kelley named 2019 HBCU Competitiveness Scholar

CHARLESTON CHRONICLE — The White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities recently announced Morris College’s Kenton Kelley had been named one of the 2019 HBCU Competitiveness Scholars. Kelley, along with 43 others from 34 other historically black institutions received the Initiative’s highest student recognition.

Published

9 hours ago

on

Kenton Kelley

By The Charleston Chronicle

The White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities recently announced Morris College’s Kenton Kelley had been named one of the 2019 HBCU Competitiveness Scholars. Kelley, along with 43 others from 34 other historically black institutions received the Initiative’s highest student recognition.

Competitiveness Scholars are nominated or endorsed by their institution’s president and are recognized for their academic achievement, community involvement, commitment as campus leaders, and entrepreneurial ethos or “go-getter” spirit.

As a student Kelley continues to commit to the institutional motto, enter to learn; depart to serve. The Charleston native continues to maintain academic excellence and serve while embarking on his undergraduate degree in recreation administration. The rising senior has proven himself to be a deserving recipient of such a distinguished honor.

During his first year at Morris, Kelley served as the 2016-2017 Freshman Class President. He went on to serve as a Student Orientation Leader,  President of the Recreation Administration Club and was recently named the Basileus (President) of the Epsilon Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated.

His meritorious efforts have also extended beyond the classroom. For the past two years, he has traveled to the U.S. Capitol to advocate for the Communities In Schools Program (CIS). This year he was a panelist at the 2019 Milliken Dialogues and Policy Summit where he voiced his appreciation for CIS and its instrumental sound in expounding the voice of hope amongst at-risk youth.  

Most recently he was selected to participate in the summer 2019 Congressional Internship Program through the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF). Throughout the eight-week program, Kelley will work in the Office of the Majority Whip alongside Congressman James E. Clyburn. As an intern, he will receive job-shadowing experience, attend educational seminars and social networking events, and collaborate with like-minded individuals through team building projects.

Competitiveness Scholars will receive their recognition at the HBCU week conference during the Initiative’s Excellence in Innovation and Competitiveness Awards luncheon ceremony on Sept. 9.

This year’s theme is Enhancing HBCU Competitiveness: Student Achievement. Quality Partnerships. Institutional Performance.

Kelley is one of three scholars selected from South Carolina:

Charleston- Kenton Kelley, Morris College, Sumter, South Carolina
Edgefield- Desmond Rowe, Allen University, Columbia, South Carolina
Pinewood- Sky Harvin, Claflin University, Orangeburg, South Carolina

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: