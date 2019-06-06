fbpx
Connect with us

Black History Charleston Chronicle Community

Charleston Eastside Civic, Community Leader and Business Owner Given Key to the City
Advertisement

Black History South Florida Times

‘Clotilda,’ the last known slave ship to arrive in the U.S., is found

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Entertainment Family Featured Financial Management Government Homeownership Music National News NNPA Newswire Politics Stacey M. Brown

NNPA Observes Black Music Month, National Homeownership and Juneteenth

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Featured National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

The List of Black and Missing Continues to Grow

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA Newswire

IT’S HER! — Harris County Medical Examiner Determines Human Remains Found in Arkansas Belong to Missing 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis

African American News & Issues Black History Government

Honoring Congresswoman Barbara Jordan & Commissioner El Franco Lee

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Featured Food In Memoriam National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

IN MEMORIAM: Leah Chase, Legendary ‘Queen of Creole Cuisine’ and Civil Rights Icon Dies at 96

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

COMMENTARY: “Black” or “African American?”

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Food Government News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown World

Mandela’s Widow, Graca Machel: “Child Hunger Must Be Priority in Africa”

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Featured Government News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

Pennsylvania Adult Parole and Probation Dept. Bosses Say “As long as there are African Americans, Job Security is ‘Airtight’”

Black History

Charleston Eastside Civic, Community Leader and Business Owner Given Key to the City

CHARLESTON CHRONICLE — Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg May 26 in recognition of her service to the community as a business owner and for her civic engagement gave Mrs. Gladys Davis Powell Fludd the key to the city and proclaimed May 26 Gladys Davis Powell Fludd Day in the city. Mrs. Fludd turned 88 May 26.

Published

7 hours ago

on

Group shot of Mrs. Powell Fludd and family members

By Barney Blakeney

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg May 26 in recognition of her service to the community as a business owner and for her civic engagement gave Mrs. Gladys Davis Powell Fludd the key to the city and proclaimed May 26 Gladys Davis Powell Fludd Day in the city.  Mrs. Fludd turned 88 May 26.

Mrs. Powell Fludd (seated), standing l-r Deborah Powell Anderson, Sandy Tecklenburg holding Mrs. Powell Fludd’s great grandson and Mayor John Tecklenburg

Mrs. Powell Fludd (seated), standing l-r Deborah Powell Anderson, Sandy Tecklenburg holding Mrs. Powell Fludd’s great grandson and Mayor John Tecklenburg

Mrs. Fludd and her late husband Paul Powell established Fair Deal Grocery in December 1953. Fair Deal Grocery is one of Eastside Charleston’s oldest consecutively operated neighborhood grocery businesses. The unprecedented flood of 2015 caused severe damage to the structure that served the Powell family three generations. It closed in January of 2016 to make repairs. That was the first time the store had closed beyond normal operating hours since first opening for business. It reopened Nov. 17, 2017 as Fair Deal Grocery “The Spot 47”.

The business was second home to the Powells and over the years Mrs. Powell Fludd served as neighborhood mom for her children and others, postmaster for residents and counsel to many who had less formal education than she. For many years she served as Democratic Party precinct officer for the area.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: