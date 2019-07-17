Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to Host Grant Writing Workshop in September

By The Charleston Chronicle

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Grant Writing USA will present a two-day grants workshop in Charleston, September 5-6, 2019.

In this class you’ll learn how to find grants and write winning grant proposals. This training is applicable to grant seekers across all disciplines.

More information including learning objectives, class location, graduate testimonials and online registration is available here: http://grantstraining.com/charleston0919.

Multi-enrollment discounts and discounts for Grant Writing USA returning alumni are available. Tuition payment is not required at the time of enrollment.

Tuition is $455 and includes everything: two days of terrific instruction, workbook, and access to our Alumni Forum that’s packed full of tools, helpful discussions and more than 200 sample grant proposals

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.

