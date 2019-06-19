Charleston County Public Library Participating in Charleston County School District’s Seamless Summer Feeding Program

By The Charleston Chronicle

The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has partnered with the Charleston County School District (CCSD) to serve free hot lunch to children this summer through its participation in the Seamless Summer Feeding Program.

The Summer Feeding Program allows school districts to provide free summer meals to children and teens in low-income areas during the traditional summer vacation period. The program is an extension of the National School Lunch Program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The food is provided by the CCSD’s Nutrition Services Department for distribution at seven CCPL branches, and all meals meet federal meal pattern and nutritional requirements. There is no approval process required for participants to redeem free lunch at the participating branches.

CCPL will serve lunch to children and teens age 18 and younger between June 10 and Aug. 9 at seven branch locations at the following times:

John’s Island Regional: 3531 Maybank Highway, John’s Island

10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Otranto Regional: 2261 Otranto Road, Charleston

11 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Hurd/St. Andrews Regional: 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston

11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Dorchester Road Regional: 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

11:40 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.

John L. Dart: 1067 King Street, Charleston

11:50 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

Main Library: 68 Calhoun Street, Charleston

12:20 p.m. – 12:35 p.m.

Cooper River Memorial: 3503 Rivers Avenue, Charleston

12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

*Please note, CCPL branches will not serve food on July 4 since all locations will be closed for Independence Day.

CCPL has also partnered with the Lowcountry Food Bank to provide unheated lunch or hearty snacks at the Edisto and McClellanville libraries between June 10 and Aug. 9.

Edisto: 1589 Highway 174, Edisto Island*

Monday, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays

2:30 p.m.

McClellanville: 222 Baker Street, McClellanville*

Monday, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays

2:30 p.m.

*Please note, these are not part of CCSD’s Summer Feeding Program.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.