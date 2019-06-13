fbpx
Connect with us

Charleston Chronicle Community In Memoriam

Charleston 9 Remembrance Ceremony Announced
Advertisement

Auto Trends Charleston Chronicle Transportation

CARTA Encourages Lowcountry Residents To “Dump The Pump” June 20

Charleston Chronicle Education Food

Get Cooking with Charleston County Public Library and the Lowcountry Food Bank This Summer

Charleston Chronicle National News

Summer Engineering Experience for Kids (SEEK) – National Society of Black Engineers

Charleston Chronicle Community Education

Dr. Thaddeus John Bell Speaks at Fourth Annual SCSU Alumni Scholarship Banquet

Charleston Chronicle Community Food

Breaking Bread Brings Women Together For Sharing And Support

Art Charleston Chronicle Community

City of North Charleston Seeking New Artist-in-Residence

Charleston Chronicle Commentary Voting

COMMENTARY: So What About Charleston/North Charleston Municipal Elections?

Black History Charleston Chronicle Community Uncategorized

CENSUS CHAMPIONS – Jeri Green’s Life-Long Crusade to Reverse Historic Undercounts

Charleston Chronicle Film Movies

Film Review: The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Charleston Chronicle

Charleston 9 Remembrance Ceremony Announced

CHARLESTON CHRONICLE — The Charleston Fire Department will commemorate the 12-year anniversary of the loss of nine firefighters at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019. The ceremony will be conducted at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park, 1807 Savannah Highway. Members of the fire service and our community are welcome to attend. Standing Watch Charleston Fire Department personnel will initiate a watch at the flagpole of the memorial park starting at midnight and continuing for the 24 hours of June 18th.

Published

12 hours ago

on

By The Charleston Chronicle

The Charleston Fire Department will commemorate the 12-year anniversary of the loss of nine firefighters at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019. The ceremony will be conducted at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park, 1807 Savannah Highway. Members of the fire service and our community are welcome to attend. Standing Watch Charleston Fire Department personnel will initiate a watch at the flagpole of the memorial park starting at midnight and continuing for the 24 hours of June 18th.

Charleston 9

Charleston 9

Uniformed personnel from any agency wishing to participate should contact Battalion Chief David Griffin via email at griffind@charleston-sc.gov. Schedule Family members may arrive any time prior to 7:00 PM. Families of the fallen and members of the CFD, past and present, will be offered priority seating in the tented area. Uniformed personnel from outside agencies should arrive no later than 6:30 PM and check in with a member of the CFD Honor Guard.

The ceremony will begin promptly at 7:00 PM. Members of the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team, counselors from Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center, and members from the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy will be on site to offer support throughout the duration of the event. Ceremony Please visit the website noted below for specific details regarding the ceremony. The program will start at 7:00 PM and run until approximately 7:30 PM.

Parking Parking in the area is limited and we encourage carpooling. The Memorial Park parking lot along Savannah Highway will not be available. Parking will be available at the vacant lot off of Wappoo Road near the West Ashley Bikeway.

Photos of the C9, memorial event details, parking, watch details: www.charleston-sc.gov/c9.

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) Documentary: http://www.charleston-sc.gov/index.aspx?NID=986.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: