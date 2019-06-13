Charleston 9 Remembrance Ceremony Announced

By The Charleston Chronicle

The Charleston Fire Department will commemorate the 12-year anniversary of the loss of nine firefighters at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019. The ceremony will be conducted at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park, 1807 Savannah Highway. Members of the fire service and our community are welcome to attend. Standing Watch Charleston Fire Department personnel will initiate a watch at the flagpole of the memorial park starting at midnight and continuing for the 24 hours of June 18th.

Uniformed personnel from any agency wishing to participate should contact Battalion Chief David Griffin via email at griffind@charleston-sc.gov. Schedule Family members may arrive any time prior to 7:00 PM. Families of the fallen and members of the CFD, past and present, will be offered priority seating in the tented area. Uniformed personnel from outside agencies should arrive no later than 6:30 PM and check in with a member of the CFD Honor Guard.

The ceremony will begin promptly at 7:00 PM. Members of the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team, counselors from Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center, and members from the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy will be on site to offer support throughout the duration of the event. Ceremony Please visit the website noted below for specific details regarding the ceremony. The program will start at 7:00 PM and run until approximately 7:30 PM.

Parking Parking in the area is limited and we encourage carpooling. The Memorial Park parking lot along Savannah Highway will not be available. Parking will be available at the vacant lot off of Wappoo Road near the West Ashley Bikeway.

Photos of the C9, memorial event details, parking, watch details: www.charleston-sc.gov/c9.

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) Documentary: http://www.charleston-sc.gov/index.aspx?NID=986.

