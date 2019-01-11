CES Show? – AutoNetwork Reports #208

Car companies hijacking CES (Consumer Electronics Show)? More car companies showcasing mobility and in-car electronics.

Auto talk show AutoNetwork Reports Live on YouTube weekly Thursday 3:00 pm ET – 3:30pm ET.

#208 This weeks topics : In The News: CES (Consumer Electronics Show); Ford and Toyota Recalls; MBUSA #1 Luxury Sales; Kimberly Gardiner -Mitsubishi; Hildedard Wortmann -Audi; Subaru Sales; and much more.

Thursday's 3:00pm – 3:30pm EST. Auto Talk Show.

Auto talk show AutoNetwork Reports Live on AutoNetwork.com, and YouTube.

Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.

What Are We Driving This Week?

Greg – 2019 Kia Optima SX Turbo

Frank – 2019 Hyundai Accent

Chris – 2019 Ford Raptor

Dave – 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid

First Thoughts:

2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring

2.0L i-VTEC 4 Cylinder Engine

CVT Transmission (Electric Continuously Variable)

Exterior Color: Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Color: Beige

47 MPG City, 47 MPG Highway, $& MPG Combined

MSRP: $35,606.00

Show Panelists:

Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com

Greg Morrison – www.bumper2bumpertv.com

Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com

David Boldt – TxGarage.com

AutoNetwork Reports

