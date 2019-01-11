CES Show? – AutoNetwork Reports #208

Car companies hijacking CES (Consumer Electronics Show)? More car companies showcasing mobility and in-car electronics.
#208 This weeks topics : In The News: CES (Consumer Electronics Show); Ford and Toyota Recalls; MBUSA #1 Luxury Sales; Kimberly Gardiner -Mitsubishi; Hildedard Wortmann -Audi; Subaru Sales; and much more.
What Are We Driving This Week?
Greg – 2019 Kia Optima SX Turbo
Frank – 2019 Hyundai Accent
Chris – 2019 Ford Raptor
Dave – 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid
First Thoughts:
2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring
2.0L i-VTEC 4 Cylinder Engine
CVT Transmission (Electric Continuously Variable)
Exterior Color: Modern Steel Metallic
Interior Color: Beige
47 MPG City, 47 MPG Highway, $& MPG Combined
MSRP: $35,606.00
African American Websites Featuring AutoNetwork.com:
http://BlackPressUSA.com and http://NNPA.org
Show Panelists:
Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com
Greg Morrison – www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
AutoNetwork Reports
