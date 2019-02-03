Celebration of the Life of Father Jerome LeDoux at St Augustine Church In Treme

By Kichea S. Burt

New Orleanians came to celebrate the life of the beloved longtime St. Augustine Pastor Divine Word Father Jerome LeDoux at St. Augustine Church.

Father LeDoux who passed on January 7, 2019, served as Pastor of St. Augustine in New Orleans from 1990-2006. In his retirement, he lived at St. Augustine Seminary and then at Holy Ghost Church in Opelousas from 2016 until his death.

The Memorial Mass was followed by a celebration of life from noon to 4 p.m. with a second-line winding through the ‘Treme’.

This article originally appeared in the New Orleans Data News Weekly.

