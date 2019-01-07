CAU Football Fires Head Coach Ramsey

By The Atlanta Voice

Friday afternoon, Clark Atlanta University Athletics announced a round of staff changes for the Panthers Football Program, including the search for a new head coach.

​A national search has begun for the successor to Kevin Ramsey, who has not been retained as head coach of the Clark Atlanta University football team. The Panthers finished 3-7 last season, and 13-26 during Ramsey’s tenure, which he started as interim head coach in 2015.

​ “I’d like to thank Coach Ramsey for his service to Clark Atlanta University Athletics and the CAU Football Program,” Dawson said. “We appreciate his work to develop student athletes during his time here and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

​The assistant coaches will serve in their current capacity during the leadership transition and each will have an opportunity to interview with the next leader of the football program. The assistants will continue to comb the country for the most talented student-athletes until a new head football coach is chosen.

“The staff changes are part of the same spirit to continue raising the bar of excellence in Panther athletics,” Dawson said.

​Over the past two years, Clark Atlanta University Athletics has seen a slew of upgrades and modernization projects. A new weight room has been completed at CAU Panther Stadium, men’s and women’s basketball locker rooms have been completely renovated, as has the CAU Tennis Courts and crucial equipment in L.S. Epps Gymnasium. A state-of-the art video board and audio system has also been installed at Panther Stadium. In a few weeks, construction will commence for a new IAAF certified track.

