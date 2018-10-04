Carver High School band director Arthur Means Jr. celebrated

Surrounded by loved ones and former students, Arthur Means Jr. (center) in front of the complex named in his honor at Carver High School. (Reginald Allen, For The Birmingham Times)
Surrounded by loved ones and former students, Arthur Means Jr. (center) in front of the complex named in his honor at Carver High School.

By Times Staff Report

George Washington Carver High School alumni on Saturday celebrated legendary band director Arthur Means Jr., who inspired generations of musicians and leaders while serving 36 years at the school.

The Arthur Means Fine Arts Complex at the George Washington Carver High School for Health Professions, Engineering and Technology was dedicated on Sept. 29 and a marker was unveiled reflecting his many contributions.

Honoree Arthur Means Jr. arrives for the dedication ceremony at the Fine Arts Complex named in his honor. Reginald Allen Photo, For The Birmingham Times)Reginald Allen Photo, For The Birmingham Times
Honoree Arthur Means Jr. arrives for the dedication ceremony at the Fine Arts Complex named in his honor.

The Birmingham School Board passed a resolution 18 years ago, naming the complex in honor of Means.

In 1995, Means retired from teaching band, but not before preparing hundreds of students who would follow in his footsteps. Many of his former students continue teaching music and fine arts in Birmingham and around the country. He also encouraged students who entered fields of medicine, education, religion and technology.

“Mr. Means wanted success for all of his students. He preached precision on the band field, and he instilled in each of us an unprecedented standard of excellence,” said Tamara J. Travis, a Birmingham educator. “We are truly grateful for all he has done, and we just want to officially dedicate this facility and celebrate this wonderful educator who made a significant difference in our lives.”

