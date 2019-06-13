CARTA Encourages Lowcountry Residents To “Dump The Pump” June 20

By The Charleston Chronicle

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) is encouraging Lowcountry residents to try public transit — at least for one day. Those who do and post about it on social media could win prizes, including a new bike from local shop Affordabike .

Nationally, Dump the Pump Day aims to bring awareness to numerous transportation options that help reduce traffic congestion, save money on gas, reduce wear and tear on vehicles and help the environment.

CARTA Dump the Pump Day efforts include:

Dump the Pump Pledge : For those planning to dump the pump, put it in writing by signing the Dump the Pump Pledge at ridecarta.com/dumpthepump .

: For those planning to dump the pump, put it in writing by signing the Dump the Pump Pledge at . Dump the Pump Social Media Contest: Signing the Dump the Pump Pledge is also the first step to winning prizes. Here’s how it works: Sign the pledge. Document day-of trip with photos on social media using the hashtag #DumpthePumpCHS The giveaway will be hosted on the CARTA Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, and the winner will be chosen by CARTA staff. (Rides on the TriCounty Link system are eligible for entry, as well.) The grand prize package includes: A brand new Charleston Chariot bicycle from Dump the Pump partner Affordabike (valued at $250). A year-long CARTA “Golden Ticket” pass.

Signing the Dump the Pump Pledge is also the first step to winning prizes. Here’s how it works:

“Traffic congestion isn’t going anywhere unless we make it go somewhere,” said CARTA Board of Directors Chairman Mike Seekings. “One way to do it is to use alternative forms of transportation like public transit, carpooling, biking and walking. On Dump the Pump day we hope everyone will give CARTA a chance. We think they’ll be pleasantly surprised by the experience.”

Those who want to dump the pump can plan ahead by getting details on CARTA routes and services at RideCARTA.com or track CARTA buses in real time by downloading the Transit App in the Apple Store or Google Play .

CARTA provides many amenities to riders including free Wi-Fi and bike racks on buses. Dozens of new solar-powered shelters are being installed throughout the system. Regular fares are just $2 one way. Express rates are $3.50. Both the Downtown Area Shuttle (DASH) and Hospitality on Peninsula (HOP) shuttle are free.

