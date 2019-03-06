CARTA Cuts Ribbon on First of Dozens of Solar-Powered Shelters

By The Charleston Chronicle

The Charleston Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) cut the ribbon on a new solar-powered shelter at the corner of Dorchester Road and Purcell Drive in North Charleston on Tuesday, February 19. The event marked the final installation in the first stage of a large-scale shelter and bench project for the transit system.

Funding for eight shelters and 12 benches along the Dorchester and Ashley Phosphate Road corridors was made available via a $100,000 allocation facilitated by CARTA board member and former North Charleston City Councilmember Ed Astle when he still served on Council. CARTA staff leveraged the funds to obtain federal grants.

“This area has long needed additional transit amenities, and I’m happy to play an instrumental role, along with CARTA staff, in helping to make that happen,” Astle said.

The perforated steel shelters are equipped with solar batteries that keep them illuminated at night. Their design allows for airflow on hot Lowcountry days.

“These shelters are located in the heart of our service area and will be used by riders going to work, visiting the doctor and making trips to get food,” said CARTA board chairman Mike Seekings. “Now those trips are going to be well-lit, a little easier and a lot more convenient.”

CARTA will continue with installations throughout its service area. More than 60 shelters and 40 benches will be installed as part of the program.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.

