CARTA Breaks Ground on First Permanent Park-and-Ride Lot

March 14, 2019 The Charleston Chronicle Charleston Chronicle, Transportation 0

The Charleston Chronicle

March 6, the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) broke ground on a new four-acre Rivers Avenue park-and-ride lot in North Charleston.

The lot, technically located on Melnick Drive next to Texas Roadhouse, will feature 289 parking spaces, bathrooms, and bike racks. It will be fenced, lighted and monitored by cameras. It’s the first dedicated lot owned by the transit authority and the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, which has managed CARTA since 2015.

“This is the region’s first true, permanent park-and-ride facility, and it’s another step forward for transit and alternative modes of transportation,” said CARTA board chairman Mike Seekings. “It’s going to be safe, clean and offer amenities that will please our longtime riders and hopefully attract many new ones.”

The current park-and-ride area, in a nearby shared lot, hosts hundreds of commuter vehicles daily. The bulk of passengers are MUSC and College of Charleston employees and students, in addition to other riders who work on the peninsula. 

The lot is served by CARTA routes Express 1, Route 10 – the system’s busiest route – and Route 12 Upper Dorchester/Ashley Phosphate Road. TriCounty Link routes Commuter Solutions 1, Commuter Solutions 2 and B102 also service the lot.

Seekings also noted that the lot is available to carpool and vanpool riders. There is no cost to park.

The Rivers Avenue park-and-ride launched in 2007 and is the busiest of the system’s seven park-and-ride locations, which include two shared lots in Mount Pleasant, Summerville, West Ashley, James Island and another in North Charleston at Festival Centre. 

“North Charleston is often on the forefront of transit and transportation in the region, and we’re happy to be home to the region’s first dedicated park-and-ride facility,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey at today’s groundbreaking.

BCDCOG recently concluded a regional park-and-ride study that identified and conceptualized 22 new or “enhanced” permanent park-and-ride sites as part of the 10-year-plan 

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle

Advertisements

Related Articles

Politics

Gov. Nikki Haley Calls for Death Penalty in Church Shooting

June 19, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Politics 0

(The Post & Courier) – South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said Friday morning that the gunman who killed nine people at the downtown Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church should get the death penalty. Dylann Storm Roof, 21, of Eastover is accused of going to the Read More

Advertisements
Charleston Chronicle

PRESS ROOM: The Collegiate Gathering Returns to Charleston Southern University November 2-3

October 30, 2018 The Charleston Chronicle Charleston Chronicle, Music, Press Room, Religion 0

By The Charleston Chronicle Presented by The National Collegiate Gospel Choral Union, The Collegiate Gathering will take place on November 2-3, 2018 at Charleston Southern University (9200 University Boulevard, North Charleston, SC 29406). In its fourth year, the concert series will begin on Friday at Read More

Advertisements
Religion

Black Christians and Muslims Unite Around Burned Churches

July 14, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Religion 0

By Jazelle Hunt NNPA Washington Correspondent WASHINGTON (NNPA) – In the last week of June, as the nation was still mourning and mulling over the massacre at Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, S.C., seven other Black churches across the South went up in flames. Solidarity Read More

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.