Cardi B lands major commercial

By Rollingout.com

The Super Bowl is right around the corner, which means it’s time to prepare for watch parties. One of the best things about watching the Super Bowl is getting to see the exciting, funny and off-the-wall commercials that companies pay millions of dollars to create.

Rapper Cardi B, whose career is on fire, just landed a major commercial for the big night.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker will be Pepsi’s spokesperson for the next 12 months and, according to TMZ, she has already filmed an ad that will air in the TV breaks during the NFL flagship game next month.

The Pepsi ad is considered the premiere commercial during the sporting event and is viewed by an audience of hundreds of millions.

Last year, Cindy Crawford was featured in the clip, while the likes of Spice Girls, One Direction, Beyoncé, Britney Spears and the late Michael Jackson have previously been featured in the company’s advertising.

It was previously claimed that Cardi had been in talks to join Maroon 5 during their half-time set during the game.

However, the 26-year-old star was said to have been in dispute over whether she secured a solo spot as well as performing their collaboration “Girls Like You.”

The “Moves Like Jagger” hitmakers will now be joined by Big Boi and Travis Scott for their set at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2019.

Ahead of the announcement, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine had previously hinted they were performing at the show and admitted he would be “equal parts nervous and excited” about the gig if it took place.

While on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show “Ellen,” he said, “It’s the Super Bowl. It’s a great event, and there’s gonna be a band performing, or an artist of some kind performing at halftime. And it’s gonna be great regardless of who it is. Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig probably is gonna crush it … Whoever does it is probably equal parts nervous and excited. This is all speculative because I don’t know who I’m talking about. If it were me, I’d be excited, I’d be nervous … If I were doing it, which I can’t confirm or deny I am, I would be excited.”

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com

Advertisements