Camp Imagination is designed just for  children and teens who are deaf or blind

March 20, 2019 The Charleston Chronicle Uncategorized 0
Photo by: SC School for the Deaf and the Blind
Children and teens who are deaf or blind will have a great time this summer at an imagination camp designed just for them.

Scheduled for June 16-20, 2019, Camp Imagination will focus on STEAM Based Learning: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. It will also offer field trips, goalball, and other adapted games in a fun environment.

The camp will be held on the campus of the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind in Spartanburg and is open to eligible students statewide. “The campers will enjoy fun activities, learning opportunities, and friendships that last for years,” said Cherie Winkler, camp director.

The camp is free to eligible students ages 8-14 with bus transportation to and from the residential camp. A day camp option is also available with parent-provided transportation.

For more information or an application, contact Le’Tesha Gray toll-free at 1-888-447-2732 or go to www.scsdb.org. Space is limited, so be sure to mail your application early.

The SC School for the Deaf and the Blind is the state’s specialized school for students who are deaf or blind. It offers pre K-12 educational programs on its main campus in Spartanburg and specialized vision and hearing services in school districts and homes throughout the state.

The camp is sponsored in part by the school’s fundraising arm, the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind Foundation. Founded in 1979, the foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to securing resources that enable the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind to achieve its mission and goals. For more information, please visit www.scsdbfoundation.org or call 864-577-7583.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle

