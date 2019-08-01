fbpx
Calling All Audubon Middle School Alumni

LOS ANGELES SENTINEL — Over the years, thousands of students have attended Audubon Middle School & Gifted Magnet (AMS) and have become successful individuals.  This is a perfect time for Audubon’s Alumni to reunite with their former classmates, purchase yearbooks, say thank you to their former teachers that have made an impact in their lives and celebrate alumni achievements.

9 hours ago

The Audubon Middle School staff includes alumni, from left, Marcus Mason, Jakesha Williams-Watson, Yolanda Vance, Alexis Flenori, Dorlisa Shumate, Kafayat Tijani, Olivia Fields, Aide Ramirez, Pamela Jones, Typhanie Willock-Bogard, Frank Vargas and Raymond Duronslet. (Cora J. Fossett/L.A. Sentinel)

By LAWT News Service

On Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Audubon Middle School and Gifted Magnet will be celebrating 90 years of educating students in the Leimert Park community and surround communities with celebrity Audubon Alumni such as Brandon Mebane (LA Chargers), Curren Price (Councilman), Arron Arnell “Bobo” Johnson (KJLH) and more. This celebration will include former Audubon Principals, Teachers and Staff members, a live DJ, a performance by Fernando Pullum, Krystal Smith-LA Limited Addition Drumline, Food Trucks, Vendors, Photobooth, Jumpers, Raffles and more. Tickets are available through Eventbrite (AMS 90th Celebration).The event will be held at Audubon Middle School located at 4120 11th Ave., Los Angeles, Ca. 90008.

Lastly, there are sponsorship opportunities for all businesses.  If you would like to make a donation to the 90th Celebration contact Audubon Middle School & Gifted Magnet.

