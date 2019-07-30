fbpx
California’s small business owners cannot afford health care. Here are ways to help

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is the first meaningful healthcare reform that helped address the needs of small businesses, their employees and the self-employed. But we cannot overlook the fact that nearly 3 million Californians still do not have insurance. Of those who are uninsured, roughly 324,000 are solo entrepreneurs and 44% work at a small business.

Published

11 hours ago

on

Photo by: Artem Beliaikin | pexels.com
By Mark Herbert

Alma Beltran owns a successful small business, but that doesn’t mean she can afford healthcare for herself and her family.

Mark Herbert

Mark Herbert

In fact, the Chula Vista entrepreneur who is president of Graphic Image Label, Inc., is facing a hard choice between the health of her loved ones and the health of her business. It’s all because the size of her household shrank after one of her children went to college.

“Since I no longer qualify for federal assistance, my healthcare premium costs six times as much as it did before,” Alma said in a March phone conversation with Small Business Majority staff.

“So far this year I have not been able to afford paying my premium. I must now decide between going without insurance and keeping my business, or closing my business so I can find a job with health coverage.”

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is the first meaningful healthcare reform that helped address the needs of small businesses, their employees and the self-employed. But we cannot overlook the fact that nearly 3 million Californians still do not have insurance.

Of those who are uninsured, roughly 324,000 are solo entrepreneurs and 44% work at a small business.

Alma and business owners like her who do have insurance are struggling to pay their premiums and sustain their businesses.

Fortunately, they will get some relief thanks to a provision in California’s 2019-2020 budget.

Consumers, who do not qualify for federal premium subsidies, will get additional assistance through a state tax credit. It will apply to people who are between 400-600% of the federal poverty level.

This change is critical for many entrepreneurs. The median income of an incorporated small business is about $57,000, but the cutoff for healthcare subsidies was about $50,000.

While this is an important first step, much more can and should be done to address this issue. Specific proposals small businesses support include:

  • Providing additional assistance to those making close to 600% of federal poverty level. Once the new premium assistance included in the budget is implemented, it is still likely that individuals earning close to $72,840 may spend close to 18% of their income, or about $13,000, on healthcare premiums. In order to make insurance more affordable for middle income business owners, we recommend limiting the out-of-pocket max to 10% of income spent on premiums.
  • Passing Assembly Bill 824 by Assemblyman Jim Wood, Democrat from Healdsburg. The bill would prohibit agreements in which drug manufacturers pay generic companies to delay the introduction of lower-price medications to the market. This measure would help ensure small business owners have access to affordable, quality healthcare options.

As beneficial as the Affordable Care Act has been to California’s small firms and solo entrepreneurs, we cannot ignore the fact that millions of Californians still do not have insurance.

The only way to ensure small business owners, their employees and the self-employed have access to the affordable coverage that is necessary for their success is by making quality, affordable healthcare available to everyone.

Mark Herbert of Concord is Small Business Majority’s California director, mherbert@smallbusinessmajority.org. He wrote this commentary for CalMatters, a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s Capitol works and why it matters. To read his past commentary for CalMatters, please click here.

This article originally appeared in Black Voice News

Join the BLU Team

San Bernardino – The non-profit BLU Educational Foundation is seeking applicants for several positions including college prep advisors, college success advisors (student positions), a college access coordinator, a program assistant and a public policy/advocacy intern.

Published

9 hours ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

By Black Voice News

San Bernardino – The non-profit BLU Educational Foundation is seeking applicants for several positions including college prep advisors, college success advisors (student positions), a college access coordinator, a program assistant and a public policy/advocacy intern.

Dina Walker

Dina Walker

BLU works to provide educational and human services programming to youth, adults and organizations in order to build healthy, productive communities by helping to overcome the higher education challenges faced by inland area families with limited income and limited opportunities.

The organization, led by President and CEO Dina Walker, manages several education and civic engagement programs that create a comprehensive approach to attaining its goal of building productive communities.

Visit https://www.bluedfoundation.org/copy-of-blu-scholars learn more about the current job openings and/or how to apply. Interviews are scheduled to begin Monday, July 20. 2019.

UC Library’s hasty implementation of a complex plan means academic researchers lose

The University of California Digital Library has terminated journal renewal negotiations with Elsevier, requesting the cancellation of campus access to over 2,500 of the world's leading peer-reviewed scientific journals published by the company and its society partners.

Published

11 hours ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

By Daniel Marti

The University of California Digital Library has terminated journal renewal negotiations with Elsevier, requesting the cancellation of campus access to over 2,500 of the world’s leading peer-reviewed scientific journals published by the company and its society partners.

The UC research community relies on these journals to download over 11 million articles a year—nearly one every three seconds.

After six months without a contract, and in light of the Library’s refusal to engage in any further negotiations, the Library’s cancellation request was implemented last week. This did not have to happen.

Elsevier has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with the UC research community. That’s why, over the past several months, Elsevier proposed a series of arrangements that would contain costs, achieve the objectives of the Academic Senate and provide students, faculty, researchers and medical professionals with uninterrupted service to the research platform that supports their work.

The UC Library negotiators rejected all offers and countered with what is, in their own words, a complex and risky restructuring of the research model at UC.

The library’s negotiation team demanded Elsevier implement a publishing plan that shifts costs to the UC researcher community under a default “author pays” model.

The plan is so intricate that one senior UC librarian called it “akin to modernizing the FAA’s air traffic control system–a million planes are in the air at any moment and changing anything can have serious consequences elsewhere.”

A UC Library-commissioned study similarly found the plan “extremely complex, with significant risk on many sides.” If you thought that such a plan would be reworked, or at least scrutinized by university administrators, you would be wrong.

The library’s commissioned study found that a flip from a subscription to a pay-to-publish model would result in a significant funding gap for research-intensive institutions such as UC. The proposed plan would require UC researchers to pay to publish their own output and still obtain access to the vast majority, 85%, of peer-reviewed scientific literature that is subscription-based today.

To solve this funding gap, the UC Library study asks that millions of dollars in grant funding be diverted away from research and used to “top off” library budgets.

When surveyed, this plan drew “extremely negative” reactions from researchers, with the majority of survey respondents indicating that they would not support any research funds from being diverted into a library-led pay-to-publish model. Clearly, there is more work to be done.

As a partner, Elsevier wanted to support UC’s ambitious plan carefully and sustainably. To do so, Elsevier sought to minimize the complexity and much of the risk by offering several solutions to help bridge the UC Library’s objectives with the research community’s needs.

Elsevier agreed to keep subscription costs flat, accounting for inflation, and to fully fund a five-fold increase in open access publishing. This offer would have enabled the UC Library to achieve cost containment goals and materially increase open access publishing at a scale not yet realized by the university.

Most importantly, our offer would have ensured that the research community would continue to be served in an uninterrupted manner. Instead, the library refused to compromise, and researchers are losing out.

In the interest of researcher choice and to serve researchers who want to pay-to-publish so their work can be freely and immediately accessible worldwide, Elsevier has opened over 1,900 of its subscription journals to open access submissions.

Last year, Elsevier published more than 34,000 articles through this model—making Elsevier one of the world’s leading open access publishers.

We applaud the UC Academic Senate’s position to uphold open access principles to “disseminate its research and scholarship as widely as possible.”

As a publisher, dissemination of knowledge is Elsevier’s original mandate and driving purpose. That is why Elsevier offered to support a five-fold increase in open access publishing at UC and advance the Academic Senate’s goals. Meanwhile, the UC Library’s admittedly “extremely complex” plan has failed the needs of the UC research community.

Daniel Marti is head of global public policy at RELX, the parent to Elsevier, daniel.marti@relx.com. He wrote this commentary for CalMatters.

This article originally appeared in Black Voice News.

Vanderbilt Pledges $2M for African American Music Museum

Vanderbilt University is pledging $2 million for the National Museum of African American Music, which is scheduled to open a 56,000-square-foot facility in downtown Nashville early next year. The university says the gift includes in-kind contributions and direct financial support, and will help expand the museum's archives, contribute to innovative programming, support the completion of the facility and more.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 13, 2019

By

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 27: Chancellor of Vanderbilt University Nicholas S. Zeppos and Lydia Howarth attend The Celebration of Legends Gala 2019 at Music City Center on June 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the National Museum of African American Music)

By Black Voice News

Nashville, TN – Vanderbilt University is pledging $2 million for the National Museum of African American Music, which is scheduled to open a 56,000-square-foot facility in downtown Nashville early next year.

The university says the gift includes in-kind contributions and direct financial support, and will help expand the museum’s archives, contribute to innovative programming, support the completion of the facility and more.

Vanderbilt Chancellor Nicholas S. Zeppos said the partnership will help build global awareness of the impact of African American composers, performers and supporters.

The partnership will include collaboration with the university’s Jean and Alexander Heard Libraries to offer their collection of books, scores, recordings and other materials for loan, display and study at the museum.

Vanderbilt and the museum will also team up for a speaker series after the facility opens.

California’s new budget invests in overlooked piece of health care puzzle: workers

Is this the start of a new era for California's health workforce? It sure looks like it. Gov. Gavin Newsom is poised to sign the largest, most comprehensive set of proposals in years to expand California's health workforce pipeline—tapping $300 million in the 2019-20 budget to address an often overlooked threat to our health care system: a shortage of qualified health professionals.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 13, 2019

By

(l-r) Dr. Sandra Hernández and Raymond Baxter

By Dr. Sandra Hernández and Raymond Baxter, Special to CALmatters

Is this the start of a new era for California’s health workforce? It sure looks like it.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is poised to sign the largest, most comprehensive set of proposals in years to expand California’s health workforce pipeline—tapping $300 million in the 2019-20 budget to address an often overlooked threat to our health care system: a shortage of qualified health professionals.

Our state has been acting boldly for years now on a variety of fronts to improve health and health care—from cutting the uninsured rate in half to reducing medical costs.

But coverage is not care, and for millions of Californians to access the care they need, we are going to need more workers, particularly workers who represent the communities they serve.

If investments in our workforce pipeline continue to lag behind rising demand, California is projected to face a shortfall of 4,100 primary care clinicians and 600,000 homecare workers by 2030, and will have only two-thirds of the psychiatrists it needs.

These shortfalls are already being felt in regions like the Inland Empire, San Joaquin Valley, and Los Angeles, where 7 million people live in federally-designated Health Professional Shortage Areas.

With these workforce challenges in mind, we were proud to serve as two of the five funders of the California Future Health Workforce Commission, a blue-ribbon panel of 24 experts from across the health system who met in 2017 and 2018 to study this issue.

The Commission’s final report, released in February, offered a detailed set of recommendations for recruiting, training, and deploying a new wave of health workers, especially those coming from and committed to working in underserved communities.

The total cost of these priority actions was pegged at $3 billion over 10 years, roughly $300 million per year. The commission estimated these investments would entirely eliminate the state’s primary care shortage, while improving diversity and ensuring we have more of the right types of workers, with the right skills, in the right places to meet the needs of our growing, aging and increasingly diverse population.

As we’ve watched Gov. Newsom during his first few months on the job, it’s heartening to see how committed he is to this issue. Declaring that he wants to be known as California’s “health care governor,” Newsom has made it clear the state can’t achieve his increasingly ambitious goals for increasing coverage and expanding access, especially for behavioral health, without closing the workforce gap.

Gov. Newsom has made preventive care, behavioral health, and care for aging Californians, the commission’s three focus areas, all top priorities. He has embraced the task of bolstering an industry that employs 1.4 million skilled workers.

As he put it in May: “I want to lower the cost curve, I want to deliver broader access and I want to improve quality, particularly on wellness and prevention, and move away from acute care and emergency care. I want to see how far we can push it with the state.”

With the support of overwhelming majorities in the Legislature, the newly-approved budget certainly does that. The final spending plan includes more than $300 million in new funding to bolster residency programs, improve primary care education and training in areas of unmet need, and implement a five-year plan for expanding the pipeline of mental health providers.

There is new backing for expansions of medical school facilities at UC-Riverside and UC-Merced, two major potential sources of primary care physicians in parts of the state that need them most.

And the budget also boosts the Medi-Cal loan repayment program by $120 million, increasing our current workforce’s ability to provide care to Medi-Cal beneficiaries.

In addition to this new funding, legislators are advancing more than a dozen substantive bills to address California’s health needs and improve the diversity of the workforce pipeline.

These include proposals to expand eligibility for physician loan repayment, increase the rural health workforce, expand the contributions of nurse practitioners, promote hiring of physician assistants, and engage community health workers, among many other ideas.

All of this attention cannot come soon enough, and we hope this is the beginning of a new era for the state’s health workforce system, one that will require ongoing public and private commitments for years to come.

California’s health needs may be growing, but with the right investments and the right policies, in the right places, we can make sure every community has the people and systems it needs to be healthy.

Dr. Sandra Hernández is president and chief executive officer of the California Health Care Foundation, info@chcf.org.Raymond Baxter is president and chief executive officer of the Blue Shield of California Foundation, Ray.Baxter@blueshieldcafoundation.org. They wrote this commentary for CALmatters, a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s Capitol works and why it matters.

This article originally appeared Black Voice News

Democrats in California have all the power—and much of the turmoil

You might think a political party racked by scandal, facing three lawsuits and riven with infighting would be in a bad spot politically. But, according to plenty of close observers, the California Democratic Party is doing just fine.

Published

2 months ago

on

June 9, 2019

By

Image by: blackvoicenews.com
By Ben Christopher

You might think a political party racked by scandal, facing three lawsuits and riven with infighting would be in a bad spot politically.

But, according to plenty of close observers, the California Democratic Party is doing just fine.

Fresh off a historic electoral triumph in the 2018 midterms, the party now dominates both chambers of the state Legislature while maintaining a decade-long lock on every statewide elected office. At the end of this month, California Democrats will hold their annual convention in San Francisco, hosting at least 14 presidential contenders.

While in the national limelight, they also have to hold a special election for party chair—the very existence of which speaks to the party’s internal turmoil. Earlier this year, the former chair, Eric Bauman, was forced to step down over accusations of sexual harassment and assault, which he denies. A number of former staff members and party activists have sued.

Accusations of a hostile work environment only compound what was already an acrimonious climate within the party. In the last few months, critics of the party’s interim leader have accused her of “retaliation” and of stacking the staff with her allies. One group of delegates have accused another of trading in “anti-Semitic tropes.”

In short, the party will arrive in San Francisco with a lot of baggage.

“I hope the party gets its act together. The convention will elect a new chair and I hope that they clean house,” said Garry South, a Democratic political consultant. “But in terms of this being any kind of a significant factor in statewide politics, or in the standing of the Democratic Party itself in California, it is, in a sense, less important than what I had for breakfast this morning.”

If true, that’s a remarkable contrast to the state’s Republican Party, which holds virtually no power in Sacramento and whose once mighty House delegation could now easily fit in a minivan. Shackled in the mind of many voters to President Donald Trump, whose approval rating in California sits at around 30%, the party has struggled to appeal to the state’s most rapidly growing demographic groups. That seems to have placed a cap on GOP electoral success in the state, no matter how well-functioning its party operation.

California Democrats rest on the flip side of that coin. Buoyed by demographic tailwinds and a deeply unpopular president, to many, the party can do no wrong—even when it seems to be doing nothing but wrong.

“California is a solid blue state,” said Drexel Heard, a Democratic delegate. “It will take a little more than internal party politics to shake that.”

The Democrats’ Tale of Two Parties came into focus last November. In the same month, the party rode to a commanding victory at the polls and Bauman was forced to resign.

As first reported by the Los Angeles Times, the former labor leader from Los Angeles was accused of making “crude sexual comments” and engaging in intimidation and “unwanted touching.”

Since then, three lawsuits have been filed against Bauman and the party. The allegations include sexual harassment, verbal abuse, wrongful termination and sexual assault.

The divergence between the party’s electoral success and its interior strife is so stark, a relatively simple question—”what is the state of the California Democratic Party?”—tends to elicit an awkward silence or a strained chuckle.

“There’s much to celebrate and to be excited about,” said Rusty Hicks, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and one of seven people bidding to replace Bauman at this month’s convention. “At the same time, I think there’s some very serious issues that we should address.”

But, he added: “If not addressed, and Democrats don’t feel safe in engaging with their party, then it could absolutely impact both the energy, the activism and the ability to have real capacity throughout the state.”

The allegations made in the various lawsuits indicate that those issues go beyond Bauman. They depict a boozy workplace environment that allowed harassment, disparagement and assault of its own employes to go on unchecked or unnoticed. Amid all of this, questions have arisen about whether the party that claims to represent inclusion, tolerance and the spirit of the #MeToo movement lacks credibility with voters and donors.

“Of course it wasn’t just Eric,” said Daraka Larimore-Hall, the party’s current vice chair who is also running for the top seat. “The dysfunction is that someone was able to behave that way and get away with it for far too long,”

It isn’t as though the party was trouble-free before the allegations against Bauman rose to the surface.

Following a presidential primary that cleft Hillary Clinton supporters from backers of Bernie Sanders, the state party’s 2017 leadership race went narrowly and contentiously to Bauman. The candidate who came in second, Bay Area progressive activist Kimberly Ellis, cried foul, questioning the legitimacy of the outcome. Many delegates left the convention harboring resentments. Now Ellis is running for chair again.

There are more recent dust ups. Orange County delegates called for Iyad Afalqa, the chair of the party’s Arab-American caucus, to be disciplined for a Facebook post they claimed was appealing to anti-Semitic tropes.

Then last month, Alex Gallardo-Rooker, the acting chair of the state party, kicked a few critics off of a key committee, including Larimore-Hall. Those demoted called it “retaliation;” a party spokesman called that characterization “silly.”

The backbiting was bad before the fractious 2017 convention, but “it feels worse than the last time,” said Heard, who represents part of the San Fernando Valley on the party’s executive board. “It just feels more vicious.”

Still it’s not clear that any of this will imperil the party’s electoral prospects.

“I don’t mean to sound disrespectful,” said South, the consultant. “But if point-two percent of the California population is even aware of who Eric Bauman was or what happened to him, I would be shocked.”

Jackie Moreau agrees. Until recently, she was among that 99.8 percent. Just elected to the party’s executive board, she says the party needs to improve coordination with local activists. But did she worry that the party strife would turn off voters?

“You mean, like regular voters? Regular people with everyday lives that don’t think about party things?” she said. “No.”

But the party’s reputation may matter more with contributors, said RL Miller, chair of the party’s environmental caucus.

“Electorally, we’re in very good shape,” she said. “We simply need to convince donors that the party is healthy despite the dysfunction.”

Thus far, it doesn’t look like the party’s donor base needs much reassuring.

Though the new round of lawsuits are still fresh, the party has received nearly $8 million in contributions since the beginning of the year. That’s slightly less than the party’s haul during the same period in 2017—the last non-election year—but that was a historic high after Trump’s stunning win.

The financial importance of the party is somewhat limited anyway, said Don Perata, former top Democrat in the state Senate. Under California campaign finance law, the party channels much of the campaign cash spent in the state, but elected politicians direct a lot of the raising and spending, he said. And with the rise of well-financed progressive political groups such as Indivisible and NextGen outside the party, the organization’s political clout may no longer carry so much weight.

“The persuasiveness of the California Democratic endorsement has lost a lot of its luster over the last decade or two,” said Perata.

But as presidential candidates and the national media descend on San Francisco, the party will have things to consider beyond self-analysis.

On Saturday June 1, 14 presidential candidates are slated to speak before the delegates: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Texas Rep. Julián Castro, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand California Sen. Kamala Harris, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Rep. Eric Swalwell and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“It’s hard to say what’s going to overshadow what: presidential candidates speaking or the chair’s race,” said Andrew Acosta, a Democratic consultant. “The delegates might get more excited about all the other stuff going on than this race for the party chair.”

For average voters at home, the latest soundbite from Sen. Kamala Harris or Pete Buttigieg might be all they hear—if they hear anything at all.

The author wrote this for CALmatters, a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s Capitol works and why it matters.

Hennessey Fellows Program Commits $10 million to HBCU’s

Last month, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) in partnership with Hennessy & Co., introduced the Hennessy Fellows Program. The new initiative commits an unprecedented $10M to be awarded to high-achieving graduate students. The fellowship awards will be available to students in a variety of undergraduate majors from liberal arts to sciences and engineering. To apply students must be from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Published

2 months ago

on

May 17, 2019

By

Photo by: blackvoicenews.com
By S.E. Williams

Washington, D.C. – Last month, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) in partnership with Hennessy & Co., introduced the Hennessy Fellows Program.

The new initiative commits an unprecedented $10M to be awarded to high-achieving graduate students. The fellowship awards will be available to students in a variety of undergraduate majors from liberal arts to sciences and engineering. To apply students must be from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Participating fellows will receive curated corporate development experiences, as well as financial assistance. The experiences will include online training forums, an immersive boot camp, and networking opportunities to enhance the exchange of ideas and provide direct exposure to interrelated corporate, social and economic systems.

Selected fellows will also receive a scholarship up to $20,000 per academic year in addition to a $10,000 stipend.

Students in their first year of an MBA program currently enrolled at an HBCU with a minimum GPA of 3.25, and who has leadership experience, strong ethical and moral character, academic excellence, and cultural awareness are encouraged to apply.

According to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, “Hennessy has demonstrated its progressive vision and leadership in support of underserved communities since the 1800s.” The corporation was involved early on in what would become the National Urban League, it was the first corporate sponsor of the NAACP, and the only company in its industry to be a founding corporate donor of the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, DC,

Hennessy has a rich history of assisting in the growth of African-American business and socioeconomic status.

To learn more about the Hennessey Fellows Program and/or to apply visit https://www.tmcf.org/our-programs/career-preparation/tmcf-hennessy-fellows-program.

