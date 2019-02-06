California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be Featured Speaker during CSU Dominguez Hills’ Presidential Distinguished Lecture Series

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (File Photo)
By Sentinel News Service


What:                   California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be featured speaker during Presidential Distinguished Lecture Series at CSU Dominguez Hills

When:                  Thursday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. The Attorney General will speak from 4 to 5 p.m. 

Where:                 California State University, Dominguez Hills’ Loker Student Union Grand Ballroom. The university is located at 1000 E. Victoria Street, Carson, CA 90747. Click here for directions and a printable campus map. 

Registration:     The lecture is free but registration is required. Visit: https://csudh-distinguished-lecture.eventbrite.com to register.

Contact:               Paul Browning: (310) 850-5233. 

Summary:         California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will discuss the state’s efforts to defend environmental protections critical to residents’ health and well-being as the featured speaker of CSU Dominguez Hills’ (CSUDH) Presidential Distinguished Lecture Series. The lecture and panel discussion will take place Thursday, Feb. 7 at 4 p.m., in CSUDH’s Loker Student Union Ballroom.

Themed “Fighting for a Sustainable Future and Healthy Communities,” the Presidential Distinguished Lecture Series is one of several events marking Thomas A. Parham’s inauguration as the 11th president of CSUDH.

Since taking office in 2017, Attorney General Becerra has made protecting the environment a top priority and has filed multiple lawsuits to uphold the rule of law when it comes to protecting the planet.

Previously a 12-term congressman in the U.S. House of Representatives, Attorney General Becerra established the Bureau of Environmental Justice at the California Department of Justice in 2018. The bureau focuses on protecting people and communities that endure a disproportionate share of environmental pollution and public health hazards.

Created by President Parham, the Presidential Distinguished Lecture Series takes place each semester to engage the campus and surrounding community in thought-provoking discussions on some of society’s most pressing issues.

Following his lecture, Attorney General Becerra will join Parham for a short question and answer session. The Q&A will be followed by a panel discussion with industry leaders that focuses on the moral and legal responsibility to protect all communities from environmental hazards.

The panelists include:

The lecture will take place Thursday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m., in the CSUDH Loker Student Union Grand Ballroom. This is a free event, but registration is required. To register visit: https://csudh-distinguished-lecture.eventbrite.com

For more information about the program, contact CSUDH Ceremonies and Events at (310) 243-2666, or via email at universityevents@csudh.edu.

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel

