Brenda Gilmore Partners in Additional Community Projects

By Deborah A. Culp

There is no down time for current State Rep. Brenda Gilmore, seeking a Senate office. She is busy in the community on all facets and working in conjunction with others to make it happen. A recent Sunday found Rep. Gilmore sharing her agenda for that day.

“A day of God’s work for me included,” Gilmore said, “1) The Cathedral of Praise recognized other elected officials and me for our public services. Joining me in an amazing worship service were Register of Deeds Karen Y. Johnson, Tax Assessor Vivian Wilhoite, and Councilman Freddie McConnell; then 2) I gave blood to the victims of Hurricane Florence; and then 3) the day wrapped up with my celebrating Fourteenth Avenue Baptist Church’s 85th anniversary.

“During National HBCU Week, we celebrated all Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Senate District 19, is home to four HBCUs: American Baptist College, Fisk University, Meharry Medical College and Tennessee State University. I am a proud alumna of the Tennessee State University,” said Gilmore.

Team Gilmore and Brenda Gilmore for Senate have completed the necessary plans for an upcoming Town Hall meeting and are expecting a great turn out.

It will be held on Sept 25 from 6-8 pm, at Mt. Zion Church, Jefferson St. Some of the partners involved include: the Equity Alliance the Urban League; Delta Sigma Theta sorority; Nashville Organized for Action and Hope (NOAH); Community Over Sight Now; and the Nashville NAACP. The purpose of the town hall is to educate the community at large about the community oversight referendum and all that it entails.

“The community knows all the different community oversight referendums,” Gilmore said. “This will be on the voting ballot November 6 so that Nashvillians will understand what it will and won’t do, and how it will affect the community.

“This is something that the community has wanted for over 20 years. The recent shooting deaths of Mr. Jocques Clemmons and Mr. Daniel Hembrick heightened the awareness of what a benefit this board would have been in addressing the iniquities of two young mens’ deaths.”

She is also an asset in partnering with the newly developed Period Project for young girls in Nashville, with (founder/visionary) Dr. Kisha Simmons and Councilwoman-at-Large Erica Gilmore. Even with the U.S. being one of the most developed countries, yet there are many young women staying home because they don’t’ have the appropriate menstrual period products. Even more so, it’s beyond remarkable how much they are missing out on invaluable, key academic preparation time, which impacts their lives as a whole.

Dr. Simmons, Rep. Gilmore and Councilwoman-at-Large Gilmore pitched in together to maximize the project. The venture kicked off on September 1 and will run until September 29. So far, this is the time span and current activity planned. Beyond September will be addressed at another time.

To donate products, contact Music City Cleaners; Rep. Brenda Gilmore’s office at 2701 Jefferson St., suite #204; and the Womens’ Center at TSU. Times for donation are from 10 am to 4 pm.

To date, over 10, 000 products have been provided for young women in need. Helping them to stay in school helps to empower them for a better life. With the necessary confident they will become outstanding leaders. The products will be delivered to a warehouse, and from the warehouse, they will be delivered to both middle and high schools in disadvantaged community.

Indeed Rep. Gilmore’s schedule has always been full, but it is expected to stay full as we move closer to the November 9 general state and federal election on voting day.

“Without my core team (#TeamGilmore) volunteers and supporters, I wouldn’t have gotten this far or stand a chance of making it over the proverbial finish line,” said Gilmore.

For more information, see #Brendagilmoreforsenate; or www.nashville.gov/Election-Commission.aspx.

This article originally appeared in the Nashville Pride.