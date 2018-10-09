What is Breast Cancer Awareness Month?

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a worldwide annual campaign involving thousands of organisations, to highlight the importance of breast awareness, education and research. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month we aim to get as many people as possible involved in raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

More of us are being diagnosed with breast cancer than ever before and the disease is still devastating lives on a heart-breaking scale. We can’t live with that and we’re pretty sure you can’t either.

So this month we need your help, more than ever, to take action against breast cancer and create a future where everyone who develops the disease can live – and live well.

How can I get involved?

Check your breasts

If you or someone close to you has been diagnosed with breast cancer, you’ll know it’s vital that women check their breasts regularly. But sadly, lots of women out there don’t check. Look out for our campaign – A few minutes to check – on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and share with your friends and family to help spread the word.

Find out more about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and learn what changes to look for.

wear it pink

Wear it pink is our biggest fundraising event of the year – and it couldn’t be easier to join in. Whether you’ll be at work, school or in your community, all you need to do on Friday 19 October is wear pink and raise as much money as you can to help make life-saving research happen.

Find out more about wear it pink.

Tell your story

Act now and join our #55000Reasons campaign. The real experiences of the 55,000 people diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the UK – and their family and friends – represent real reasons why politicians should invest in breast cancer services.

Tell us how breast cancer has affected your life and we will share it with the Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock MP, to make sure breast cancer services get the funding they need from NHS England.

Tell your story

Shop and raise money for us

Our retail partners, including M&S, Debenhams and Asda, have put together some beautiful collections for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each piece carries a donation for Breast Cancer Now, so you can treat yourself and help fund life-saving research.

Shop the collection

Secondary Breast Cancer Awareness Day

Find out more about secondary breast cancer using our informative guide to provide information tailored to where you live in the UK.

Read our secondary breast cancer guide.

Breast cancer in men

While breast cancer is largely a female disease, breast cancer does affect men. Around 350 men are diagnosed with the disease each year. Find out more about breast cancer in men.

Giles, one of our supporters, is one of three men in his family to have breast cancer and he’s counting on research to find out why. Read Giles’ story to learn more.

Fundraise for us

Put the ‘fun’ into fundraising while raising funds for vital breast cancer research this October. From organising a ball, to running in a marathon to creating an entirely new event of your own, we are with you every step of the way to ensure your event is a success.

Find out more about all the ways in which you can fundraise for us.

Remember someone you love

A Fund in Memory is a personal and very special online space, created by you in memory of your loved one. It gives you a page where friends and family can come together to share their fondest memories and raised money in your loved one’s name for breast cancer research.

Find out more about setting up a Fund in Memory.

Join the conversation

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get in touch or keep up to date with all the latest news.

More information

Contact us to find out more about Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Get in touch