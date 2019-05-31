BREAKING NEWS: Black Garbage Bag with Human Remains Found in Arkansas Could be Missing 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis

Suspect Derion Vence Confesses to Dumping Davis’ Body on the Side of the Road in an Arkansas Ditch

By Jeffrey L. Boney, NNPA Newswire Contributor

A major bombshell development has come forth regarding missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis, who has been reported missing since May 4th.

According to community activist Quanell X, 26-year-old Derion Vence, the gentleman who has become the prime suspect in little Maleah’s disappearance, confessed to him during a jailhouse visit that he dumped the body of the little girl on the side of the road in a ditch in Arkansas.

Although Quanell X did not give specific details about the location of the body or how long the body of little Maleah had been in Arkansas, he was adamant that Vence was telling the truth.

“I think it’s the truth. I don’t believe he was lying to me,” said Quanell X. “Many men have confessed these types of crimes to me, many involving children.”

According to Quanell X, Vence told him that little Maleah’s death was a result of an accident, although he did not provide any details what kind of accident caused her death.

“All I know is that he (Vence) told me that he pulled over in Arkansas, got out of the car, walked off the side of the road and dumped her (Maleah’s) body off the side of the road,” said Quanell X.

Quanell X also stated that Vence did not disclose whether Maleah’s mother, Brittany Bowens, knew anything about these disturbing new details surrounding little Maleah’s disappearance.

After receiving this new information from Vence, Quanell X convened a meeting in a parking lot in southwest Houston with investigators and with Texas EquuSearch, who had been searching for little Maleah’s body here in the Greater Houston area since her disappearance.

Quanell X indicated that he has worked with Texas EquuSearch in the past on cases like this and that the group was heading to Arkansas to help find little Maleah’s remains.

Texas EquuSearch founder and director, Tim Miller, believes the new information given to Quanell X by Vence was enough to warrant an immediate search for little Maleah’s remains.

Meanwhile, a roadside mowing crew working along Interstate 30 near Fulton, Arkansas contacted authorities, after discovering a garbage bag with the human remains of a child and blood inside of it. Although authorities were not able to immediately ascertain whether it was little Maleah’s remains or not, the remains are being processed by Arkansas State Police before having them sent off to the Harris County Medical Examiner back in Texas.

This has been a true rollercoaster of emotions for many in the community who have sought answers relative to little Maleah’s disappearance.

During a CPS hearing this week, little Maleah’s biological father, Craig Davis, testified that he spoke with Vence, who refused to allow him to see his daughter the day before she was reported missing, claiming little Maleah had the flu. According to Davis, he and his sister showed up to the apartment where little Maleah lived with Vence and Bowens and asked to see little Maleah, who was allegedly asleep in her room, but Vence refused to allow him to see his daughter.

Davis also testified that Bowens had initially called him and asked him to take little Maleah to the doctor earlier in the week because something was wrong with her but was later told that his assistance was no longer needed because Vence was going to take her to the doctor instead.

Also, earlier this week, Quanell X, who had been representing Bowens relative to the case, abruptly stopped representing her and told the media that he no longer believed she was being truthful about what she knew about what happened to little Maleah.

In a social media post this week, Quanell X said:

I would to take this time to make clear why I decided to step away from Brittany Bowens regarding Maleah Davis. My team and I have spent countless hours and days investigating and have spent extensive time talking with Ms. Bowens in person and over the phone…I would like to share with you, Brothers and Sisters some of the FACTS of this case and the tragedy and disappearance of young, precious Maleah Davis.

From the moment that I got involved in Maleah Davis’ case, my soul purpose was NOT to protect any adult in this tragic circumstance. My soul desire was to find out what happened to Maleah Davis and where she is. In our (my team) investigation, we learned a lot of disturbing facts about this case.

Brittany confessed to me that she DID help cover up physical abuse from the hands of Maleah’s stepdad, Derion Vence

Brittany admitted to me that Darion had beaten Maleah so severely with a belt, that she wanted to take her to the emergency room but Derion (the stepdad) told her that they couldn’t because he was “not going to take the fall it” (meaning the abuse of Maleah).

Brittany admitted to me that the day she left for the airport, she discovered that Darion was sending nude photos of his private parts to another man and that while she was at the airport, she confronted him with this information. I said to Brittany, “how could you leave your daughter with a man that you know has physically abused your child, bathed your daughter without your permission, secretly brought her home from daycare without your knowledge, and was sending nude photos of himself to another man…and you still left Maleah with Darion to go out of town?” Her answer made me sick to my stomach!

I learned that Brittany was communicating with Darion through his brother by sending messages to give to him while in jail. The moment that I asked her a question about what she believed really happened to Maleah, her response with so disturbing that it coincided with what we believed happened to Maleah. I immediately went and met with investigators at the highest level of this case to share with them everything that I had learned, and it was at that point, I decided to step away.

Lastly, Vence’s attorney filed a motion to stop representing him earlier this week, claiming that Vence had failed to comply with the terms of their employment agreement and that payments had not been made to the attorney up to the date of the court filing.

Prior to these new developments, Houston Mayor Turner took to social media to thank all of the volunteers who were continuing the search for little Maleah and shared the sentiments of many in the Greater Houston area and across the country.

“Maleah is on the minds and hearts of people in the city and around the world,” said Mayor Turner. “No one will stop until she is found.”

Now, after the news of this jaw-dropping confession being revealed to investigators several days later and the discovery of these human remains in Arkansas, the Houston Police Department is headed to Arkansas to continue the search for little Maleah’s body.

This is a true tragedy.

Vence remains in custody and has been charged with tampering with evidence, and if convicted, he could be facing between 2 to 20 years in prison.

We will continue to monitor the details of this case and keep you updated on whether the human remains that have been found are those of little 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

Jeffrey Boney is a political analyst and frequent contributor for the NNPA Newswire and BlackPressUSA.com and the associate editor for the Houston Forward Times newspaper. Jeffrey is an award-winning journalist, dynamic, international speaker, experienced entrepreneur, business development strategist and founder and CEO of the Texas Business Alliance. Follow Jeffrey on Twitter @realtalkjunkies.