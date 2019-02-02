Bowser Celebrates New Institute at UDC Community College

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (Courtesy of the Mayor's Office)
By WI Web Staff

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser took part in a ceremony Thursday for the newly established Institute of Policy, Politics and History at the University of the District of Columbia Community College.

The 11:30 a.m. event took place at the university’s Student Center on Connecticut Avenue NW.

The nonpartisan institute will engage and equip emerging leaders for careers in politics and public policy. Its curriculum will include fellowships, internships and seminars showcasing the District’s political history and its consequential influence on contemporary policy.

Founded by former D.C. Mayor Sharon Pratt, the institute aims to expand upon Bowser’s commitment to providing educational and enrichment opportunities for District residents.

Charlene Drew Jarvis, who serves on the UDC board of trustees, Beverly Perry, senior adviser to the mayor, and UDC President Ronald Mason Jr. are also attended the ceremony.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Informer

