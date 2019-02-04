Bow Wow appears battered and bruised following alleged fight with woman

By A.R. Shaw

The Atlanta Police Department recently released the mugshot of Bow Wow following his arrest on February 2. According to authorities, Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, allegedly got into an altercation with a woman named Leslie Holden.

rollingout.com

Bow Wow appeared to be battered and bruised in the photo with several scratches on his face. A red mark, which could have been a bruise or cut, was also under his right eye.

Bow Wow and the woman both blamed each other for the fight and police decided to take both to jail after being called to the scene. Hours after being jailed, Bow Wow was released on bail. He appeared alongside Jermaine Dupri at a Super Bowl party sponsored by Hennessy in the Atlanta area on the night of February 2.

The Atlanta Police Department released this statement following the incident.

“On February 2, 2019 at around 4:15 a.m., Atlanta Police were dispatched to a dispute at 205 12th St. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Leslie Holden who advised that she had been assaulted by Shad Moss. Officers also spoke with Mr. Moss, who advised that Ms. Holden assaulted him. Both parties did sustain visible minor injuries. Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery.”

A.R. Shaw is an author and journalist who documents culture, politics, and entertainment. He has covered The Obama White House, the summer Olympics in London, and currently serves as Lifestyle Editor for Rolling Out magazine. Follow his journey on Twitter @arshaw and Instagram @arshaw23. This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com.

Advertisements