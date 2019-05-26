BOOK CORNER: Mother writes raw memoir about her son’s tragic death

May 26, 2019 posted by Wave Staff #NNPA BlackPress, Books, Commentary, Crime, Media, Wave Newspapers 0
In “A Better Place,” Poblete shares the captivating story of how Robby’s death changed her and how she has used the horrifying experience to continue her son’s legacy.
In “A Better Place,” Poblete shares the captivating story of how Robby’s death changed her and how she has used the horrifying experience to continue her son’s legacy.
Pati Poblete
Pati Poblete

By Marissa Wells, Contributing Writer, Wave Newspapers

Pati Poblete’s world was shattered when her son, Robby, was killed by gun violence.

In “A Better Place,” Poblete shares the captivating story of how Robby’s death changed her and how she has used the horrifying experience to continue her son’s legacy.

The memoir takes readers on Poblete’s raw, heart-breaking journey from the scene of the crime to a worldwide quest to understand Robby’s unfulfilled plans — all while trying to make sense of what happened.

“A week after he was killed, I started writing letters to him every day for about a year,” Poblete said.

Realizing that her letters would not yield responses, Poblete began searching for books that could help her navigate her grief and allow her to understand that she was not alone in her feelings. When she could not find that book, she decided to write her own.

“What I was really looking for was just a raw and very honest story about all of the different emotions that someone goes through and how someone dealt with them,” Poblete said.

Originally, Poblete’s intended audience was herself, but it grew to include others who have been impacted by gun violence.

“It’s so easy to see headlines about mass shootings and daily shootings and feel nothing because we’re so used to it,” she said. “But to be able to understand even just one story, the depths of that pain, and then multiply that by the number of gun violence victims every single day, then you start to kind of get a grasp of how horrible these impacts are in all of these communities.”

“A Better Place” addresses the vast emotions that families impacted by gun violence experience.

“After my son was killed, I found relief and healing by turning grief into action,” Poblete said. “I am on a mission to reduce gun violence and help people affected by gun violence — especially parents who have lost children — find life after loss.”

In addition to being an author, Poblete operates the Robby Poblete Foundation. To learn more about the author and the foundation, visit Robbypobletefoundation.org.

“A Better Place” is available online for $15.71 on Amazon.com and $15.95 on BarnesandNoble.com.

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Wave.

Advertisements

Related Articles

Jason Van Dyke listens in court as he is represented by his attorneys Daniel Herbert and Randy Rueckert in front of Judge Vincent Gaughan at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago Tuesday Oct. 17, 2017. The special prosecution was lead today by Greg Sams. (Nancy Stone/Pool/Chicago Tribune)
#NNPA BlackPress

Nearly 200 people interviewed to serve on 12-member jury

September 6, 2018 crusader #NNPA BlackPress, Black History, Chicago, Chicago Crusader, Crime, Featured, News 0

CHICAGO CRUSADER — On the first day of jury selection, the large pool of 190 potential jurors completed a questionnaire before they were sent home and told to return to court on Monday, September 10. Prosecutors and Van Dyke’s defense lawyers will review the answers of the potential jurors, who individually, will face Judge Vincent Gaughan for a one-on-one questioning. […read more]

Advertisements
Entertainment

U.S. rapper Ja Rule released from prison after two years [Reuters]

May 7, 2013 NNPAMaya Entertainment Comments Off on U.S. rapper Ja Rule released from prison after two years [Reuters]

U.S. rapper Ja Rule was released from prison on Tuesday after serving about two years on gun and tax evasion charges, a spokesman for the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons said. Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, was released from federal prison in Read More

Advertisements
Books

Dr. Ian Smith Releases Novel About Exclusive Clubs at Harvard

September 14, 2018 Katara Patton Books, Chicago Defender 0

CHICAGO DEFENDER — Most people know Dr. Ian Smith for his great fitness and diet advice that come along with his best-selling books. But the medical doctor is also a novelist—and his second mystery/thriller releases on September 18. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.