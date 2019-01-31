BMI’s Marche Butler combines creativity and connections to make things happen

By Christal Jordan

Marche Butler is undeniably one of the “it” girls of the entertainment industry. As creative coordinator for Broadcast Music Inc., one of the top U.S. performing rights organizations, Marche has been a power player in the industry for years.

Prior to joining BMI, Butler served as project coordinator for Pulse Entertainment, working closely with the CEO, as well as the teams for talent and clients such as Antwan “Big Boi” Patton and others. In addition to managing the day-to-day operations of both Pulse and Big Boi, she also coordinated marketing opportunities and events for each.

Butler also serves as associate producer of ATL Live on the Park and is a passionate volunteer in her community through her work with Women of Gilgal Foundation.

What is your superpower?

My superpower is being the “glue.” I’m great at connecting people and ideas that complement and enhance each other, bringing things to fruition.

What skills or qualities make you unique as a leader?

I am passionate, patient, nurturing, a good listener, a problem solver and trustworthy.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

I would tell her to always stand up for what she believes and speak out for what’s important.

Why is it important for women of color to lead or work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

I believe it’s very important to see Black women in a leadership position because it motivates younger women of color to strive for more. It also promotes a diversity of thought and experience that can influence decision-making for the better.

If you could thank any female Black history maker for her contributions to society, who would it be and why?

If I could thank any Black woman in history for her contribution to society, it would be poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou. I would thank her for encouraging people, like myself, to face our trials and hardships. She was a woman who looked for the positive and never gave up. She used her voice to make a difference in society. One of my favorite quotes by her is, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” I always keep that in mind, and I thrive because of it.

Why is it important for seasoned and experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

It is extremely important because sometimes the opportunities would not exist otherwise. I have personally benefitted from two experienced and seasoned women of color giving me a chance. Tiphanie Watson, CEO Pulse Entertainment; and Catherine Brewton, BMI vice president, creative, helped make a way for me in this industry and both have been extremely influential in my professional development. Thanks to them, I’m now able able to reach back and help other young women of color along the way.

How do you feel about the hashtag #CollaborationOverCompetition?

I personally feel that we are all stronger together. There is room at the top for everyone.

