Blue Revue Scholarship program slated for March 30

By Wanda Clay

Members, friends, and constituents will gather on Saturday, March 30, for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority’s Blue Revue Scholarship Program. This exciting event will take place in the Appleton Room on the campus of Fisk University, 1000 17th Ave. N. at 11 am.

The Blue Revue is not only a scholarship program, it is also a comprehensive educational program geared to help female students who are high school juniors and seniors focus on etiquette, community service and college preparation.

As the sponsor, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., is honored to have formed many wonderful community-based partnerships over the past 91 years.

“Service is our greatest legacy,” said Coordinator Dorris Hadley. This scholarship program has provided financial assistance through its National Education Foundation and used the proceeds of the Blue Revue to support the Stork’s Nest Charity Fund, a 501(c)3 tax-exempt entity of the Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. “Over the past decade over $50,000 in scholarships have been awarded.”

This year’s theme, ‘Reflections of You,’ offers a great understanding of proper etiquette and other such behaviors of the scholarship.

Zeta Phi Beta, Sorority was founded and organized on January 16, 1920.Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was organized at Howard University in Washington D.C. January 16, 1920 as the result of encouragement given to our five founders by Charles Taylor and A. Langston Taylor, members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. These Sigma brothers felt the campus would benefit by the development of such an organization as sisters to the fraternity. Thus, Zeta and Sigma became the first and only official Greek-letter sister and brother organization.

Advanced ticket purchases are required to attend the Blue Revue Scholarship Program. For more information, contact 615-758-5484.

This article originally appeared in The Nashville Pride.

