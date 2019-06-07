Black woman tapped to lead Bed, Bath, & Beyond

By Defender News Service

Bed, Bath & Beyond now has black girl magic on the executive board. The company has appointed a businesswoman named Mary Winston as their interim CEO according to USA Today.

Before Winston took her talents to Bed, Bath and Beyond, she was the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Family Dollar Stores.

With Amazon continuing to dominate the retail industry, stores like BB&B are being hit hard. They were even forced to lay off 150 employees in March. Hopefully Winston can help the store recover from the brutal changes in sales.

“Together with the Board, including the members of the Business Transformation and Strategy Review Committee, the leadership team and our more than 60,000 associates, I look forward to building an even stronger future for Bed Bath & Beyond,” Winston said in a statement. “As we continue to review our business initiatives, we will be focused on driving continued margin improvement, enhancing the in-store and online experience, and accelerating our transformation to the benefit of our shareholders, customers and other stakeholders.”

Though Winston will only be in the CEO seat temporarily, many are hoping that she gets a permanent seat at the table. There are no Black women helming Fortune 500 companies currently.

This article originally appeared in the Defender News Network.