Black Violin Returns To Cincinnati

October 2, 2018 Cincinnati Herald Cincinnati Herald, Entertainment, Music 0

By The Cincinnati Herald

Cincinnati, OH – Hip-hop meets classical violin when the nationally-acclaimed band, Black Violin, makes its much-anticipated return to Cincinnati at Music Hall’s Springer Auditorium on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 7:30 PM in an all-new tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 28 at 10:00 AM at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. A student ticket price of $15 is available in select seating locations. Group discount tickets for 10 or more are available by calling (513) 977-4157.

Black Violin is composed of classically-trained violist, Wil B., and violinist, Kev Marcus, who combine their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound that is often described as “classical boom.”

Black Violin has spent the summer working on their upcoming album due out in 2019 and experienced a well-received winter run which included back-to-back sold out performances at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

