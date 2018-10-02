Black Software Developer Launches Two New Apps Focused on Black History

Quikthinking’s Black History Quotes Express app developer, Hugh Smith (YouTube screen capture)
By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Contributor

Hugh Smith, the owner of Quikthinking Software, has released new apps featuring quotes and oral histories from important Black figures.

Quikthinking’s Black History Quotes Express app offers several thousand inspiring, motivational, and reflective author quotes. A second app by Quikthinking is an audio narrative app “voiced by the educated, the soothsayers, the griot, and our elders.”

Black History Express features stories about historic African Americans within 26 chapters and featuring several hundred people. Both apps were made for the Android platform but Apple iOS versions will be released in the future. The apps were released as part of the 20-year anniversary of Quikthinking Software.

“Both apps gather together well researched factual information and thought-provoking anecdotes that offer a time slice into our culture. Getting history right is the most important thing an informed citizen can do,” says Smith. He adds that these two apps are a way to “memorialize and acknowledge the past.”

Quikthinking Software focuses on apps, teaching tools, and games with diverse themes. After creating Windows apps and video DVDs in the early 1990’s the company embraced the app revolution in 2011 by creating Android and IOS apps. Quikthinking Software’s apps have been downloaded a quarter of a million times from various app stores with two of their apps receiving attention from Black Enterprise magazine.

Software programmer Hugh Smith started as a radio program director and announcer for WBLS FM in New York and NPR in Washington, DC. He created Quikthinking Software in 1989 and is a graduate of Rutgers University.

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent journalist and writer for NNPA as well as a political analyst and communications strategist. She may be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke

