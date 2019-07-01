fbpx
Black Press of America Announces Election of New National Officers
Sen. Bernie Sanders Delivers Keynote at Black Press Event, Labels Trump “Racist and Worst President in History”

Karen Carter Richards, Publisher of the Houston Forward Times, Elected as New NNPA National Chair

Supreme Court Shoots Down Trump’s Census Citizenship Question

NNPA Hosts ESSA National Black Parents Town Hall in Cincinnati

GM Exec Touts Chevrolet's DTU Fellowships and other Programs that Feature HBCUs

Miami Times, Philadelphia Tribune, St. Louis American - Big Winners During NNPA’s 2019 Merit Awards

Biden Doubles Down on Segregationist Comments, Analysis of 1994 Crime Bill is Next Test

PRESS ROOM: Statement from Rev. Al Sharpton and National Action Network (NAN) regarding the Supreme Court’s Decision on Gerrymandering

68-year-old swimmer competes in National Senior Olympics

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Contributor

July 1, 2019, Cincinnati, Ohio – The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), the national trade organization that represents African American newspapers and media companies, known as the Black Press of America, has elected new officers and a Board of Directors to guide the storied 79-year-old organization for the next two years.

The voting took place during the NNPA national convention in Cincinnati on Friday, June 28, 2019. In an overwhelming mandate from the publishers who voted at the convention, Houston Forward Times Publisher Karen Carter Richards easily won election as the organization’s new Chair.

Newly elected NNPA Board Members following the ceremonial swearing in of new officers. (Pictured left to right: Treasurer Brenda Andrews, Publisher of the New Journal and Guide; 1st Vice Chair Janis Ware, Publisher of The Atlanta Voice; Judge Tyrone K. Yates, who officiated the swearing in of officers; 2nd Vice Chair, Fran Farrer, Publisher of The County News; Chair of the NNPA, Karen Carter Richards, Publisher of the Houston Forward Times; Secretary: Jackie Hampton, Publisher of The Mississippi Link

The mandate extended to include the other newly elected officers:

  • 1st Vice Chair: Janis L. Ware, Publisher of Atlanta Voice
  • 2nd Vice Chair: Fran Farrer, Publisher of The County News
  • Secretary: Jackie Hampton, Publisher of The Mississippi Link
  • Treasurer: Brenda Andrews, Publisher of New Journal & Guide
  • Directors At-Large: Sonceria (Sonny) Messiah, Publisher of the Houston Defender and James Washington, Publisher of the Dallas Weekly

“It’s time for a new vision and leadership that goes beyond where we used to be,” Carter Richards said.

“We are the Black Press of America, the National Newspaper Publishers Association, so when I ask are you down with O.B.P., I am talking about letting people know that we are the Original Black Press, and we aren’t going anywhere,” she said.

“I was pleased that we as members of the Black Press could move forward with renewed energy and I am thankful that the membership selected me to serve, and as a member of the new executive team and I will not let them down,” said Secretary Jackie Hampton.

Since its founding, NNPA has consistently been the voice of the Black community and an incubator for news that makes history and impacts the nation.

As the largest and most influential Black-owned media resource in the world, the Black Press of America delivers news, information, and commentary to the more than 47 million African Americans and others from all backgrounds each week. Now in its 49th year, NNPA member resources, including newspapers, websites, digital assets and evolving social media presence are trusted information resources both domestically and internationally.

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., civil rights icon and President and CEO of the NNPA emphasized, “Karen Carter Richards is a strong, gifted, freedom-fighting publisher. We are all blessed to have her as our Chair as we respond to the challenges and opportunities facing Black America and all people of African descent throughout the Diaspora.”

“We are the Black Press of America, the National Newspaper Publishers Association, so when I ask are you down with O.B.P., I am talking about letting people know that we are the Original Black Press, and we aren’t going anywhere,” said newly Elected NNPA Chair, Karen Cater Richards, publisher of the Houston Forward Times. (pictured left to right: Judge Tyrone K.Yates, who officiated the swearing in of officers; Karen Carter Richards, NNPA Chair and publisher of the Houston Forward Times; and Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., NNPA President and CEO)

