‘Black Panther’ film book author historian Jesse J. Hollard awarded Star of Hope

February 5, 2019 ellen Books, California Voice - San Francisco Bay View, Community 0
Jesse J. Holland (Photo by: sfbayview.com)
Jesse J. Holland (Photo by: sfbayview.com)

by Enid Doggett

The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi’s 19th annual Crystal Ball awarded its Star of Hope honor to award-winning journalist and novelist Jesse J. Holland. The awards ceremony took place in January at the Arena in Southaven.

Holland is a native of Holly Springs and was editor of the Daily Mississippian as a student at the University of Mississippi. He is the author of the first novel commissioned by Marvel Entertainment and featuring the popular superhero, The Black Panther, and the award-winning books, “The Invisibles: The Untold Story of African American Slavery Inside the White House,” “Black Men Built the Capitol: Discovering African American History in and Around Washington, D.C.,” and the author of the upcoming “Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Finn’s Story.”

Holland is a reporter and the former president of the Washington Press Club Foundation. He was the first African American ever elected to the Congressional Standing Committee of correspondents, a congressionally created committee of journalists. He is also a member of the National Press Club and one of the creators of the former newspaper comic strip, Hippie and the Black Guy.

Previous recipients of the Star of Hope award include Morgan Freeman, Archie and Olivia Manning, Sen. Thad Cochran, Sela Ward, Marty Stuart and others who give hope to their fellow Mississippians.

Proceeds from the event help the Community Foundation aid over 700 charitable programs in Northwest Mississippi.

For more information about Jesse J. Holland go to www.jessejholland.com. Writer Enid Doggett can be reached at enid@insprmedia.com.

This article originally appeared in the San Francisco Bay View.

Op-Ed

Homeowner Bills of Rights Emerge as Remedies to Foreclosure

May 27, 2013 NNPAMaya Op-Ed Comments Off on Homeowner Bills of Rights Emerge as Remedies to Foreclosure

By Charlene Crowell NNPA Columnist   A few days ago, HUD released data showing that more 620,000 troubled homeowners received more than $50 billion in principal reductions and savings. These actions were the direct result of the National Mortgage Settlement, negotiated by America’s largest banks, Read More

