Black Owned Distillery Coming to Fort Lauderdale

By Carma Henry

Victor Harvey says he wants to be remembered as “a visionary.” Currently, he has his sights set on opening South Florida’s first Black owned distillery, due to open early next year in Flagler Village. The facility will not only produce the signature Victor George Vodka but will also manufacture rum, whiskey, and gin.

Harvey’s entrepreneurial spirit was formed early in life with successful stints in music, sports management and real estate in the 90s. He decided to shift his focus to vodka after the 2008 housing market crash. Harvey noticed that “despite a quote unquote recession, people were still spending ridiculous amounts of money on alcohol.” He was especially taken aback by how many Black consumers would consistently overpay for European brands as a showcase of status. “I hope this encourages others to do it for themselves- it’s cool to be an advertiser, but it’s better to be an equity owner.”

The new venture will break ground this summer and will look to provide job opportunities to minorities, including women and veterans. The CEO explained: “I want to be known for giving opportunities to people who don’t traditionally get the opportunities they deserve.” Victor George Vodka is available throughout Florida as well as select markets across the US. Plans are underway to introduce the brand internationally in the coming years to the Caribbean and African markets.

This article originally appeared in The Westside Gazette.

Advertisements