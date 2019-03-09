Black Owned Craft Beer Brand Launched By Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter

By The Charleston Chronicle

Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter, the co-founders of Dope & Dank, a craft beer lifestyle brand focused on curating immersive experiences that bridge communities of color, culture and craft beer, announce the launch of Crowns & Hops, their new craft beer brand. Crowns & Hops is a natural extension and actualization of the Dope & Dank lifestyle brand, and the movements #BlackPeopleLoveBeer and #BrownPeopleLoveBeer.

The dynamic duo that Time Magazine deemed responsible for “Changing the Face of Beer” in 2018, are taking their experience as change agents in craft beer culture to another level with an unprecedented partnership with Scotland-based craft brewer – BrewDog. In October 2018, it was announced that Hunter and Ashburn will be the first beneficiaries of BrewDog’s revamped development fund, an initiative that sees BrewDog helping small craft breweries, brands and start-up businesses get established. In addition to financial support BrewDog will provide material support to brewers such as help with sourcing ingredients and brewing materials, offering its state-of-the-art laboratory for beer analysis and supporting sales growth by introducing recipients to its international sales network. BrewDog will also brew Crowns & Hops alongside its own headliner beers in their brewery locations of Columbus, Ohio and Ellon Scotland for global distribution.

The Crowns & Hops brand will introduce artisanal craft beer to a more diverse community with merchandise, brewpubs and taprooms around the world. Together, Hunter and Ashburn are on a mission to shine a light on the lack of diversity in the global craft beer culture. They will develop concrete steps to open the industry to more diverse audiences and challenge ingrained stereotypes that black and brown people don’t drink craft beer.

Currently, there are plans to open the first flagship brewery and restaurant in Inglewood California, the heart of one of America’s most culturally rich communities for people of color. In an effort to preserve the cultural significance of Inglewood, California and make the Crowns & Hops flagship brewery a reality, funding for the project will be raised through a global crowdfunding campaign in 2019. The campaign launches on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform on March 6. The investors of this crowdfunding effort will be known as the “Crowns & Hops Crew”, the physical collective of all community brand investors who share the passion and goals for authentic cultural representation in craft beer.

“We’ve grown weary of asking for our presence to be acknowledged in a community that has never truly embraced us. So instead of waiting for it to happen organically, we’re doing it ourselves, and creating a community that will become a mecca for those that are searching for it.”- Teo Hunter

“The time is now for cultural ownership! Responsible, authentic culture curated for the people by the people. We are thrilled to partner with BrewDog to help make this vision a reality.” – Beny Ashburn

“Beny and Teo’s passion for changing the world of craft beer is infectious. The Crowns & Hops movement is inspiring brewers, bars, and beer enthusiasts around the world to take an honest and critical look at the ways craft beer culture has consciously and unconsciously excluded people of color. When I first met them, I was completely blown away by how unapologetic and uncompromising they are, and it opened my own eyes to a very serious issue we have in craft beer. It’s these qualities that made us such great partners, and I can’t wait to see what they can achieve with BrewDog’s support.” – James Watt, BrewDog cofounder

The first three craft beers under the Crowns & Hops brand are set to launch Spring 2019 (A Pilsner, IPA and a Stout). The company will be launching a series of tasting experiences, events and festivals across the United States and the U.K. giving the public and investors an opportunity to try their new craft beer.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.

