Black North Charleston Teen Becomes Youngest Store Owner in Northwoods Mall

Jordan Jackson is the owner of Birch & Pen Boutique in the Northwoods Mall. He is taking the fashion industry and business world by storm. Just 19 years old, Jordan just closed the deal to open his first retail store location. Birch & Pen will open its doors to the public on Thursday, November 1 and have its grand opening on Saturday, November 3, 2018, 4pm-8pm.

Birch and Pen Boutique is a retail clothing and accessories boutique that specializes in high-fashion, trendy apparel for men and women at affordable prices. The brand choices will constantly evolve and set the standard for pop culture style. The Birch & Pen team will never allow their customers to settle for limited options or the mediocre. They will create experiences that customers can add into their everyday lifestyle. One of the store’s major standards is to encourage customers to always take risks, whether it’s redefining business wear or adding flavor to casual wear. The team will show customers how to confidently look their best ‘selves’ through fashion. Birch & Pen plans to be the trailblazer of the fashion industry, in a way that people would least expect.

Jordan has a strong eye for fashion and design and on weekly basis, he is being sought out for his advice on style and clothing. In addition, he does home-staging, decorating and furniture building/refurbishing. Now this gifted Hanahan High graduate desires to put his energy and experience into operating his retail clothing store. Currently, when clients ask him to help them to choose a wardrobe, Jordan takes them to different clothing stores. He is very excited about having his clients come to his very own boutique.

Being a teenager and an African American male in the North Charleston/Hanahan area could have been seen as a disadvantage to Jordan. However, he used these assets to courageously launch forward into an unchartered territory to become the youngest store owner in the Northwoods Mall. He hopes that his hard work and fearless walk of faith encourages young people to accomplish their dreams.

Birch & Pen Boutique is located in the Northwoods Mall, 2150 Northwoods Boulevard (in Dillard’s wing), North Charleston, SC 29406; Email, birchandpen@gmail.com; Phone, 843-790-3414. Store hours are from 10am-9pm, Monday through Saturday and 12pm-6pm, Sunday. Birch & Pen is also on Facebook and Instagram. For inquiries, please contact Jennifer Simmons by email birchandpen@gmail.com and visit www.birchandpen.com for more information.

This article originally appeared in The Charleston Chronicle.