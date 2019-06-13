fbpx
Connect with us

Education Law Rollingout.com

Black Ivy League law students want university to fire Central Park 5 prosecutor
Advertisement

Chicago Crusader Education

College is a place of self-discovery and reinvention

Commentary Education South Florida Times

COMMENTARY: Robert F. Smith’s Morehouse and the call for self-sufficiency

Community Education The Birmingham Times

100 Black Men of Birmingham holds 1st Mentoring Awards Program

Education Religion The Tennessee Tribune

Rev. Edwin C. Sanders Awarded Honorary Doctorate Degree

Education Wave Newspapers

More than 1,800 graduate from Rio Hondo College

Charleston Chronicle Education Food

Get Cooking with Charleston County Public Library and the Lowcountry Food Bank This Summer

East Texas Review Education Government

Texas Legislature Concludes Session With Top Priorities Accomplished

Charleston Chronicle Community Education

Dr. Thaddeus John Bell Speaks at Fourth Annual SCSU Alumni Scholarship Banquet

#NNPA BlackPress Community Economy Education Environment Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire Politics Stacey M. Brown World

Study Finds Most of the World Failing at Gender Equality

Education

Black Ivy League law students want university to fire Central Park 5 prosecutor

ROLLINGOUT — After witnessing the implosion of Central Park Five prosecutor Linda Fairstein’s career, Black law students at Columbia University in Manhattan want to see the same happen to Elizabeth Lederer, the lead district attorney on that infamous case.

Published

11 hours ago

on

Columbia University Black Law Students Association (Image source: Instagram – @columbia_blsa)

By Terry Shropshire

After witnessing the implosion of Central Park Five prosecutor Linda Fairstein’s career, Black law students at Columbia University in Manhattan want to see the same happen to Elizabeth Lederer, the lead district attorney on that infamous case.

According to Vulture, the Black Law Students Association wants the Ivy League institution to fire Lederer who headed the D.A.’s case to falsely imprison the Central Park Five teens — Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise.

Lederer was portrayed by actress Vera Farmiga in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix miniseries “When They See Us.” Vulture and AboveTheLaw.com report that Lederer continues to work at the Lecturer in Law at Columbia and remains employed by the New York County District Attorney’s Office, where she has worked for the past 40 years.

Simultaneously, a second Black organization, Columbia’s Black Students Organization, is demanding administrators invalidate an award that Columbia University School of Medicine gave to Lederer’s co-prosecutor in the case, Linda Fairstein, Metro reports.

Right now, however, Lederer remains the Black law students’ priority.

“Since Lederer’s integral role in the case has received a national spotlight, there have been multiple efforts urging Columbia Law School to take action,” stated a letter from Black law students that they posted on Twitter. “In 2013 a petition was circulated, which gained thousands of signatures and demanded the removal of Lederer. Instead of taking decisive action to address the issue, Columbia Law School simply removed the Central Park jogger case from Lederer’s online bio.”

The letter from the Black law students continues: “Now, with the release of Ava DuVernay’s ‘When They See Us’ on Netflix, Columbia’s inaction on this subject shows a disconnect between the values Columbia purports and the actions the Law School takes. Another petition, circulated by our brothers, sisters, and non-binary friends at Columbia University Black Students’ Organization, has gained thousands of signatures and again demands … the removal of Elizabeth Lederer.”

AboveTheLaw.com reminds readers that Black students also called for Lederer’s firing once before — after the airing of the Ken Burns documentary on the Central Park Five back in 2012. The publication said Columbia University did nothing then. And they have yet to act today.

Below is the trailer from the powerful Netflix miniseries “When They See Us.”

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: