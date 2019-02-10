Black Heritage Stamp News Now

By Dr. J. Ester Davis

On January 28, 2019, the United States Postal System (USPS) unveiled the 42nd consecutive Black Heritage Stamp in New York, New York. Gregory Hines, a versatile performer developed tap into an art form as many before him has done. Referred to as the “Art of Simple”, tap dancing is a mix of African tribal, English, Scottish, Irish music and dancers. The rhythmic feet are still unfolding . . . the staccato style is still creating genius with audiences.

As we celebrate the Gregory Hines’ dancers of our times, visit the history of tap dancing, which has a history of ancestors. Log on to the New Black Knowledge website or like us on facebook.com/ester.davis.39,

Get up and dance! Thanks for the memories, Gregory Hines.

This article originally appeared in the Dallas Post Tribune.

Advertisements