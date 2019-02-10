Black Heritage Stamp News Now

February 10, 2019 dptstaff Black History, Dallas Post Tribune, National, News 0
Celebrating Dance w/ Gregory Hines. (Official Picture from Stamp News Now)
Celebrating Dance w/ Gregory Hines. (Official Picture from Stamp News Now)

By Dr. J. Ester Davis

On January 28, 2019, the United States Postal System (USPS) unveiled the 42nd consecutive Black Heritage Stamp in New York, New York.  Gregory Hines, a versatile performer developed tap into an art form as many before him has done.  Referred to as the “Art of Simple”, tap dancing is a mix of African tribal, English, Scottish, Irish music and dancers.  The rhythmic feet are still unfolding . . . the staccato style is still creating genius with audiences.

As we celebrate the Gregory Hines’ dancers of our times, visit the history of tap dancing, which has a history of ancestors.  Log on to the New Black Knowledge website or like us on facebook.com/ester.davis.39,

Get up and dance!  Thanks for the memories, Gregory Hines.

This article originally appeared in the Dallas Post Tribune.

Advertisements

Related Articles

National

Suburban NY Student Picks Yale Among All 8 Ivies

May 1, 2014 Kyle Yeldell National 0

FRANK ELTMAN, Associated Press MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — Kwasi Enin is taking his brains to Yale. In a move usually reserved for highly-recruited athletes, a suburban New York high school student who was accepted to all eight Ivy League schools announced Wednesday before a Read More

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.