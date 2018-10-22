Black Health Coalition celebrates 30 years of building a healthy community

By Yvonne Kemp

On Thursday, October 11, 2018, The Black Health Coalition of Wisconsin (BHCW) celebrated their 30th Anniversary at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, 2620 W. Center St. The story of the BHCW started in 1984 when a small group of colleagues began meeting on a regular basis to discuss solutions to lack of quality health care that was available to the community. Among those were then-nurse Patricia McManus (inset), who served as the President and CEO of BHCW since it incorporated in 1988.

For the past 30 years, BHCW has fought to end health disparities in the community. Pictured at the event are (from left) BHCW HIV Prevention Specialist Chad Carrol; BHCW Board Members Jesse McSwain, Gail Morgan, and Norma Madison; Wisconsin Immunization Program Advisor Jacqueline Sills- Ware; BHCW Board President Gregory Fanning; and BHCW HIV Project, Milwaukee Healthy Beginnings Project, and Fatherhood Initiative Coordinator Jim Addison. This past winter, Dr. McManus was appointed City of Milwaukee Interim Health Commissioner.

This article originally appeared in the Milwaukee Times.