Black Health Coalition celebrates 30 years of building a healthy community

October 22, 2018 mtwnadmin Community, Health, Milwaukee Times Weekly Newspaper 0

On Thursday, October 11, 2018, The Black Health Coalition of Wisconsin (BHCW) celebrated their 30th Anniversary at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, 2620 W. Center St. The story of the BHCW started in 1984 when a small group of colleagues began meeting on a regular basis to discuss solutions to lack of quality health care that was available to the community. Among those were then-nurse Patricia McManus (inset), who served as the President and CEO of BHCW since it incorporated in 1988.

For the past 30 years, BHCW has fought to end health disparities in the community. Pictured at the event are (from left) BHCW HIV Prevention Specialist Chad Carrol; BHCW Board Members Jesse McSwain, Gail Morgan, and Norma Madison; Wisconsin Immunization Program Advisor Jacqueline Sills- Ware; BHCW Board President Gregory Fanning; and BHCW HIV Project, Milwaukee Healthy Beginnings Project, and Fatherhood Initiative Coordinator Jim Addison. This past winter, Dr. McManus was appointed City of Milwaukee Interim Health Commissioner.

This article originally appeared in the Milwaukee Times.

Related Articles

Black History

Black AIDS Institute Launches Bold Vision for the Future:  Announces Phill Wilson’s Retirement, New Partnerships, New Programs

February 5, 2018 NNPAFreddie Black History, Health 0

As part of a new strategic plan to prepare for the next generation of Black HIV/AIDS response, the Black AIDS Institute announced several organizational changes, including the retirement of long-time president and CEO Phill Wilson. Wilson launched the Black AIDS Institute in 1999 with a Read More

Business

The Black McDonald’s Owners Association Gives Tour at the New McDonald’s Headquarters

September 21, 2018 Marshelle R. Sanders Defender Contributing Writer Business, Chicago Defender, Food 0

CHICAGO DEFENDER — McDonald’s headquarters has moved to Chicago. And recently, the Black McDonald’s Owners Association (BMOA) hosted a brunch to encourage people to eat a healthy breakfast every morning […read more]

Health

2 hospitals, same procedure and a whole different price tag

May 14, 2013 NNPAFreddie Health Comments Off on 2 hospitals, same procedure and a whole different price tag

[ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH] The average sticker price to get a pacemaker at Des Peres Hospital is $74,953. About eight miles away, at St. Luke’s Hospital, it’s only $31,530. That discrepancy between how two St. Louis-area hospitals price their services is echoed across Missouri and the Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.