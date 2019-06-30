fbpx
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Black Family Day targets racial disparities
Economy

MINNESOTA SPOKESMAN-RECORDER — The Black Civic Network (BCN) recently hosted Black Family Day to raise awareness of disparities between Black families and their White counterparts.

Black Family Day (Photo by: Adrian Mack)
By MSR News Online

The Black Civic Network (BCN) recently hosted Black Family Day to raise awareness of disparities between Black families and their White counterparts.

According to the Institute for Policy Studies’ “The Ever-Growing Gap,” it would take Black families “228 years to amass the same amount of wealth that White families” have today. It was the loud silence on this subject in Minnesota political discourse that drove BCN and our members to the State Capitol,” said BCN founder Nick Muhammad.

The BCN is a political advocacy organization geared toward positively impacting low-income Black families, or American Descendants of Slavery (ADOS), by focusing on repairing and rebuilding family structures and their economic stability.

Muhammad said 50 ADOS families gathered Friday afternoon at the State Capitol to discuss solutions, show there are thriving Black families in Minnesota and focus on repairing and rebuilding family structures and their economic stability.

“It’s imperative that we urgently identify and address the state of the Black family and make concentrated efforts to preserve the Black family,” said Muhammad.

For more info about BCN, visit blackcivicnetwork.org.

This article originally appeared in the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

