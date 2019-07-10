fbpx
Connect with us

Business Oakland Post Technology

Black Entrepreneurs Raise $8 Million For Barbershop-Focused App
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Education Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire

PRESS ROOM: Clark Atlanta University Hosts Mandela Washington Fellowship for Sixth Consecutive Year

#NNPA BlackPress Business Chicago Commentary Community Featured Lifestyle National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Tech Technology

Transformative 5G Technology Arrives

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Economy Education Energy Featured National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

The Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA): Providing Opportunities

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Chicago Crusader Cincinnati Herald Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA History NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

NNPA Publishers Honor Marjorie Parham, a Living Legend of the Black Press

Business Los Angeles Sentinel Music

Universal Music Faces Federal Lawsuit For Recordings Lost In 2008 Fire

Business Economy Los Angeles Sentinel

Union Votes to Authorize Possible Strike Against Grocery Companies

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Economy Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire Politics

Waters Convenes Hearing on Need for Diversity on Federal and Corporate Boards

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Featured Food National News NNPA Newswire

Petition to Rename Space Once Honoring Robert E. Lee Could Honor Leah Chase

Business Education Milwaukee Courier

Mayor Barrett Kick Off the 2019 Earn & Learn Summer Program

Business

Black Entrepreneurs Raise $8 Million For Barbershop-Focused App

OAKLAND POST — For Black entrepreneurs Dave Salvant and Songe LaR­on what started out as an app idea to help individuals who struggled to find a good bar­bershop has transformed into a platform that is changing the landscape of the barber expe­rience. According to Tech Crunch, they raised $8 million for their app SQUIRE during their first round of venture capital fi­nancing.

Published

3 days ago

on

Songe La Ron (left) and Dave Salvant at a barber shop. (Twitter photo)

By Oakland Post

SQUIRE streamlines the process of getting a haircut

For Black entrepreneurs Dave Salvant and Songe LaR­on what started out as an app idea to help individuals who struggled to find a good bar­bershop has transformed into a platform that is changing the landscape of the barber expe­rience.

According to Tech Crunch, they raised $8 million for their app SQUIRE during their first round of venture capital fi­nancing.

Salvant and LaRon are seasoned entrepreneurs who through their own experiences discovered that the process of finding a good barber can of­ten be inefficient. The two de­cided to team up and develop a solution.

The app—which was founded in 2015—con­nects barbers and customers. Through SQUIRE, individuals can find barbershops in their area, read customer reviews, and book appointments.

Customers also have the op­portunity to pay for their hair­cuts through the app. SQUIRE goes beyond booking haircut appointments, it provides bar­bers throughout the country with the platform to sell prod­ucts and promote their brand.

There is a wide range of shops that are included in the app’s directory, including large high-end shops and small lo­cally owned businesses. The app was launched in New York and expanded to cities like At­lanta, San Francisco and Los Angeles

It now features barbershops in 28 cities. Since its inception, there have been $100 million in transactions processed through the app. The fundraising round was led by Trinity Ventures.

“Millions of men need hair­cuts daily and are looking to find the right barbershop, but the process is usually unneces­sarily hard and time consum­ing,” said Salvant in an inter­view with Forbes. “SQUIRE lets you locate a barber, sched­ule your appointment and pay from anywhere you are, now making the process quick and convenient.”

The entrepreneurs plan on putting the money raised to­wards marketing and hiring engineers to work on the app’s infrastructure. “In talking to customers, we realized there was a lot of opportunity to build value in a backend man­agement system,” LaRon said in a statement, according to TechCrunch.

Both LaRon and Salvant are carving out a space in an in­dustry that is worth billions of dollars. According to Statista, the barber industry is expected to be valued at $26 billion by next year.

This article originally appeared in the Oakland Pos
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Wanda McKenzie

    Wanda McKenzie

    July 10, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    Byron
    Al
    Mike

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: